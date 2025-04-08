Jennifer Love Hewitt Shared I Know What You Did Last Summer’s First Images, And She And Freddie Prinze Jr. Look Pretty Incredible

The horror genre's current renaissance has been a joy for fans like myself, especially since some of the best horror movies returned to theater with new projects. Case in point: the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, which is expected to arrive in theaters this July. Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning as final girl Julie James, and just revealed the first look at the upcoming horror movie. I've got to say, she and Freddie Prinze Jr. look pretty incredible.

While set photos from I Know What You Did Last Summer teased the Fisherman's bloody return to the big screen, fans are particularly interested in seeing Hewitt and Prinze reprise their roles. While the Party of Five alum has been busy on 9-1-1 (steaming with a Hulu subscription), she also took the time to post on Instagram with the sneak peek images from IKWYDLS. Check it out below, and scroll to find some beautiful shots of Hewitt and Prinze:

Julie and Ray are back, baby! And while I would have loved to see Brandy also back as Karla, seeing these two horror characters back for the first time since I Still Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters back in 1998. I've got to give credit where credit is due: they both look pretty incredible in these first looks from People.

Of course the new cast of actors who are going to be in I Know What You Did Last Summer are prominently featured in the first image. They'll seemingly be a big focus of the story, as they follow in the steps of Julie and her friends and try to avoid the same fate. A synopsis for the upcoming slasher reads:

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.

Except for a few details, this seems like a pretty identical situation that occurred to the teenagers in the 1997 original film. Although this time the group who is being hunted down by a mysterious figure with a fisherman's hook will have someone to turn to. Namely, the legacy characters played by Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. respectively.

As previously mentioned, I was really hoping Brandy would also be getting in on the fun as her legacy character Karla. While Brandy confirmed she was in talks, she's been noticeably absent from any announcements/ the cast list.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 18th as part of the 2025 movie release list. So we should expect more images and even footage to come as time passes.