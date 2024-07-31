I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Director Clarifies Big Detail About Upcoming Horror Movie

The horror genre has a way of making tons of money at the box office, and it continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. And some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels as the horror renaissance continues. Case in point: the developing I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. After chatter online, the upcoming horror movie's director has clarified a big deal about the project.

Fans are eager for any information about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, particularly if/when Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will officially sign on. A rumor circulating online was that the upcoming slasher will completely ignore the movie's sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The chatter got loud enough that director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson shut it down on Twitter, posting:

it is definitely not? ISKWYDLS is cannon 🫶🏻 hope this helps https://t.co/paS4GQVN4zJuly 31, 2024

Do you hear that sound? It's longtime fans of the franchise letting out a sigh of relief. Because I Still Know won't be retconned for the next movie, allowing that wild massacre to influence its story. And that also means that the door may be open for Brandy to return as reprise her role as Julie's college roommate Karla. Fingers (and knives) crossed.

In the 1998 sequel, Brandy played fan favorite character Karla. While she had some scares and injuries, she managed to survive The Fisherman's attack. And it would be awesome seeing the Cinderella actress back in that role as another legacy character for the developing I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is a self-proclaimed fan of the slasher franchise, so the new installment is in good hands. And the fact that she's already dismissing rumors online is no doubt going to thrill the hardcore fandom. It also doesn't hurt that writer Jeff Howard is contributing to the screenplay, especially after his acclaimed work on Mike Flanagan projects like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and Gerald's Game.

While fans assume that Hewitt and Prinze will be back for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, they haven't officially signed on the dotted line at the point of writing this story. But the pair of '90s icons both seem down to clown, and have been sharing excitement over the prospect.

With I Still Know remaining canon, smart money says fan calls for Brandy's inclusion will get louder. The iconic pop singer/actress has been on our screens a number of times lately, including roles in Descendants: The Rise of Red (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), the holiday flick Best. Christmas. Ever! and a cameo in Ariana Grande's latest video (plus a killer remix with Monica).

I Know What You Did Last Summer's sequel is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 18th, 2025, so development will likely have to pickup pace soon. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.