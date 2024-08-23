Brandy Confirms I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Talks, And As A Hardcore Fan I Need Them To Book Her ASAP

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. Some of the best horror movies have returned for new sequels, such as Scream and Halloween. The next property that's developing another slasher is I Know What You Did Last Summer, with fans expecting Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to return to their roles. Brandy has confirmed she'd had some talks over the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, and as a hardcore fan I need them to book her ASAP.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will reportedly begin filming in October, so the studio will likely need to lock down its cast soon. After director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson confirmed that the sequel was still going to be canon, fans like myself wondered if that meant Brandy could return as Karla Wilson. After Brandy made the call to hit her up, she's revealed that some talks have happened. During a recent conversation with ET, she was asked Robinson and company they reached, and she said:

They have. So we'll see what happens.

Honestly, I'm hyped. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was the very first horror movie I watched as a kid, so it's always had a special place in my heart. Brandy was endlessly charismatic in the role, and her character Karla survived The Fisherman's attack, standing out as a Black horror character of the '90s who didn't die. So I would love to see her back in the developing sequel.

Later in that same interview, Brandy was asked how she'd like her return as Karla to go down. She responded honestly, offering:

I don’t know how she would come back. I haven’t thought about that yet but I know that she should come back. She should definitely come back.

Honestly, same. The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise has had far less movies than most horror franchises, so the three surviving legacy characters could seemingly go anywhere narratively. Did Karla and Julie stay friends after their near death experience, or did they drift away with time? Only time will tell, but I'd love to see these two final girls back on the big screen together. Think of my inner child!

Of course, the actors are going to need to actually sign on the dotted line before we actually see them in the new IKWYDLS movie. At the time of writing this story, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Brandy Norwood aren't officially cast. And time is ticking if the movie will actually begin filming in October. Hopefully all three of them get cast sooner rather than later.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 18, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan what other titles you might want to see next year.