5 Reasons Scream Is The Best Horror Franchise Ever

If anyone knows me, they know I like horror movies. I like the best horror movies , comedy horror movies , and everything in between, and within this genre are the franchises that we all hold dear. To me, that is the Scream franchise – which is, hands down, the best horror franchise ever.

I know I might get a lot of fingers pointed at me over what others might say their favorite horror franchise is, but there’s a reason why I need to talk about this. And now, I’m going to fully get into my reasons why I think Scream just rules over every other horror movie series. There’s no contest.

The Films Have Continued To Change The Story In Interesting Ways

There have been so many horror franchises in my life, from the Halloween movies to the Friday the 13th movies, and yet most of the sequels that come out afterwards fall flat. I always wondered why, until I took it upon myself to watch all the Scream movies one day, and it's because most of them got way too ambitious.

I feel like there’s this thing that with horror movies where when the first one is successful, whoever is working behind the scenes feels the need to make them even scarier, even more twisted than the first. Sometimes, that might work, but most of the time, these sequels fall flat. Just think of Halloween: Season of the Witch, or Jason Takes Manhattan. Not good.

I think what I like about Scream is that its kept its premise really the same throughout the last five movies – a masked killer goes on a serial killing spree, causing mayhem everywhere, while also simultaneously mocking the horror genre as a whole. It hasn’t strayed from that. It’s never introduced ridiculous supernatural plotlines or characters coming back to life – it’s stayed true to itself, and yet it still keeps the story interesting as new movies come out by giving more character depth to the characters we already know.

Granted, Scream is a much newer franchise than some of the more iconic horror movies, and it is going to be heading to New York City for Scream 6 , but I actually have a lot more faith in that sequel than any other one out there. The trailer looked fantastic.

The Slasher Aspect Has Only Gotten Better With Time

Slasher movies have only gotten bigger as time has gone on. The definition of a slasher film is literally a killer stalking a group and hunting them down, something that has fueled horror films for years, obviously. But something that I don’t like about most modern day slashers is that sometimes, it feels like the movies are a little too gory.

Now, I’m not saying gore is bad. I enjoyed X just as much as the next person. But I feel like some horror movies think "more gore = scarier movie" and that’s not the case. Some gore just feels so out of place. In Scream, while the gore has gone up, I think it works a lot better than many other films.

I mean, think about it. Gross things just don’t happen for the sake of happening. The slasher kills are to show just how twisted each Ghostface killer is. It really makes the films stand out amongst others.

Changing Ghostface Has Really Kept This Series Fresh

This is one of the biggest reasons that makes me want to keep returning to Scream. The fact that Ghostface is someone different every time makes it so much more complex and interesting.

Look, I will sing about how much I like Michael Myers until the cows come home, or that I adore the kills that Freddy Kreuger makes in A Nightmare on Elm Street. But when there’s really no character change to the villain and they’re just killing for the sake of killing, that’s where you lose me. That’s where so many horror movies have fallen flat in their sequels – undeveloped villains.

But that’s where Scream rises up. While its villains usually only last one movie, they are different each time around, with different motives and different levels of crazy that make each version of Ghostface so freaking cool. But even if the person behind the mask is different, the voice is always the same, which adds to the mystery.

I think a lot of horror franchises could take some key lessons from Ghostface in Scream, because sometimes, you just have to shake up the villain. I think that’s what they were trying to do with Michael Myers in Halloween Ends but it didn’t work as well as I’d like it to. Maybe we can try again in the future.

Several Original Cast Members Have Stuck Around For Every Film

I’m sure if I bring up some iconic horror movies, you can name the lead actor or actress. Halloween makes you think of Jamie Lee Curtis . Alien makes you think of Sigourney Weaver. A Nightmare on Elm Street makes you think of Heather Langenkamp. You know these people because they were in the first films. But I can assure you, in any sequel that these famous film franchises have had, you can’t name a single other actor.

That’s right. Don’t lie to me, I know you can’t. The only person I can think of that’s been in a horror movie sequel that I genuinely remember is Paul Rudd – but who the heck remembers Halloween 6?

With the Scream franchise, several of the original cast members have returned to reprise their roles over and over again. Neve Campbell was in the first five movies, as was David Arquette, and both Courteney Cox and Roger L. Jackson (who voices Ghostface) have been in the first five and are going to be in the sixth.

While it’s a disappointment that Campbell and Arquette won’t be in the sixth, there’s no denying that track record, and the fact that they were in so many movies beforehand. It really means a lot.

The New Additions To The Franchise Have Actually Made A Difference

Though I do love the fact that classic characters have come back again, I’m also actually really excited for the new generation of Scream actors. This is the first time in a horror movie sequel that I’m okay with the torch being passed down to new people because A) the actors have legit talent and B) their characters are well-developed and aren’t just there for screams and blood.

I mean, we have Jenna Ortega, who has been killing it lately with her role on Wednesday and in the previously mentioned X. Melissa Barrera is amazing as well. Mason Gooding is a great add-on. Even Jasmin Savoy Brown is an awesome addition, with her being a part of the Yellowjackets cast. I love all these new actors – and I genuinely can’t wait to see where the Scream franchise might go.