I Visited Universal Orlando For Christmas This Year, And I’ve Got Recommendations (Including Snickerdoodle Crepes)

Universal Orlando has already become known for a slew of a-tier attractions, excellently themed and delicious food, and spaces that inspire wonder, but I didn’t realize that when I stepped into the theme park at Christmastime all of these things would be amped up tenfold. From the long-popular warm butterbeer to specialty macaroni and cheese cones at Epic Universe, and stunning crepes, holiday decor and more, the Orlando-based theme parks are pulling out all the stops this year.

I visited Universal just in the nick of time for the holidays, and I went out of my way to sacrifice for the greater good and consume as many snacks and activities as possible in order to help upcoming theme parkgoers plan their own trip. It was a tough task, let me tell you, but you all are worth the sugar high.

Whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list, you deserve a treat this holiday season. Let's unpack the best of the best.

(Image credit: Future, Mack Rawden)

The Best Of Epic Universe During The Holidays: Treats And Trees

Epic Universe feels like it just opened, but the powers that be went out of their way to spruce up Harry Potter Ministry of Magic and other spots throughout the parks with some lovely, and unexpected, holiday decor. It’s worth a first (or tenth) visit for that alone, but there were also some goodies in the park I’m still thinking about.

Don't Skip: If you are a Universal Orlando stan at all, you probably already know How To Train Your Dragon’s: Isle of Berk has viral mac and cheese cones. What you may not know is there’s a special one right now: the Snoggletog Harvest Mac and Cheese Cone.

I’m not going to lie, I was skeptical of a holiday-themed Mac and Cheese cone, but it was awesome. There’s unexpected sage chimichurri scooped on top that gives the breaded cheese treat a kick, and the Turkey actually works really well with the lingonberry sauce, the sweet potatoes and the actual macaroni. It’s also just for the season, unlike the other viral cones, so snag one now.

If you can, also pop into the gift shops to check out the Christmas trees themed to the lands the team at Universal put together. The Dark Universe tree was so great, I’m hoping a bigger one lands outside Frankenstein’s Manor next year. Just saying.

(Image credit: Future, Jessica Rawden)

The Best Of Universal Studios During The Holidays: The Most Iconic Decor (And Crepes!)

Universal Studios’ elegant holiday decorations, its iconic tree with a surprise appearance from Christmas icon Earl the Squirrel, and its sweet treats have long been staples of the OG park. It also means Universal Studios has the most established holiday theming of any of the other parks. To me the “peak” holiday moment is part of the parade the team has created, and even if you are not normally a parade person, I wouldn't pass on the opportunity to see it.

Don’t Skip: Again, decor at Universal Studios is the most traditional, and even Diagon Alley will give off the most Christmas-y vibes. Universal is also a big fan of parades that feature a big finish (like when the T-rex roars at the end of the Mega Movie Parade ), and this year's Universal Holiday Parad e even made my husband a parade convert . So, if you get the chance to check that out, I highly recommend doing so and planting yourself near the park's giant Christmas tree. You can thank me later.

If you're looking to snack, Universal Studios Florida has a popular crepe stand, and this season's is holiday themed. Of all the holiday snacks, it's probably the Snickerdoodle Crepe I'm still thinking about. Made with cinnamon mascarpone, snickerdoodle crumbles, whipped creme, something called "holiday sugar dust" and the crepe in its namesake, the snack is big enough for more than one person. It's also the sweet treat I'm still thinking about days later. (And at $10.99, it's a more reasonable snack cost.)

(Image credit: Future, Jessica Rawden)

The Best Of Islands Of Adventure At The Holidays: Hogwarts And Hot Chocolate

I would think most theme parkgoers are quite partial to Seuss Landing over the holidays. (Just me?) From adorable Thing 1 and Thing 2 Christmas Trees to opportunities to meet the Grinch, families with kids of all ages can spend a lot of time in Seuss Landing during the Holiday season. Yes, the rides are still good for the youths, but who doesn’t love a trolley train ride?

Don’t Skip: If you can’t catch a 1-on-1 slot with the Grinch , nab a reservation at the delicious Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast. You’ll get some interactions with the Grinch and some of the Who’s down in Whoville, and a delicious Cinnamon “Wheel” to boot. If you aren’t going to be in the parks early, that’s OK too. I recommend ending your night at Islands of Adventure, and please do not skip the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle in that case.

Separately, the holiday hot chocolate in the parks is a little reminiscent of New York’s viral Glace shop, and by that I mean the meringue is piped around the edge of the paper cup, then torched to hold, allowing you to get a little chocolate and marshmallow with each drink. It’s divine–as long as the weather is on the cooler side. And you can get a similar item at the Green and Red Coconut Club in CityWalk, to boot.

There's more ways to celebrate, from drones to CityWalk pop-ups and more, but these are the can't-miss moments in 2025. And if you stay on property at one of the Loews hotels on site, the holidays extend after park hours. I'm always a theme park girlie, but now is really one of the most wonderful times of year to go.