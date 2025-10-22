Critics Have Seen IT: Welcome To Derry, And I'm Siding With The Majority On This Stephen King-Inspired Show
Anybody else hear that calliope music in the pipes?
2025 has already been a huge year for the King of Horror, to say nothing of genre output as a whole, and we still have several upcoming Stephen King movies and TV shows on the way. (It’s like a Halloween-coded Christmas.) The latest and potentially greatest live-action take on the author’s work is Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s IT: Welcome to Derry, the episodic prequel extension of their two IT films. The series is set to debut just in time for Halloween, and critics’ reviews have started floating up from the sewers.
What's IT: Welcome To Derry About?
IT: Welcome to Derry is set to explore the titular monster's deadly cycle in the Maine town 27 years before the events of 2017's IT. Set in 1962, the series follows Leroy Hanlon (grandfather of Losers Club member Mike Hanlon), who gets deployed to Derry with his wife Charlotte (Taylour Paige) and son Will (Blake Cameron), only to realize that the seemingly quaint area is hiding an ancient evil that has a penchant for wearing clown makeup and swiping up innocent children.
- RELEASE DATE: Sunday, October 24, 2025
- PLATFORM: HBO (and HBO Max)
- CREATORS: Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs
- CAST: Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Blake Cameron, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Bill Skarsgärd, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine
- RELEASE TYPE: Weekly
The series will share focus with a group of students who also get mixed up in the horrific events while trying to avoid becoming victims themselves. Familiar characters like The Shining's Dick Halloran (portrayed here by Gotham vet Chris Chalk) are involved, as are several other characters and locations mentioned in Stephen King's epic tome, with quite a few brand-new elements crafted specifically for the live-action universe.
Now that critics have seen the first half of the season, let's see what everyone has to say, starting with yours truly.
CinemaBlend's Take On IT: Welcome To Derry
The somewhat rare supernatural Stephen King(ish) TV series with a budget as sizable as the epic tale it's sourced from, IT: Welcome to Derry is both a lore-expanding prequel and a love letter to arguably the author's most celebrated work. All the recognizable themes are there — children overcoming adversities, other children NOT overcoming adversities, mid-century prejudice, gnarly nightmares — in service of exploring a reconfigured history of the town's dark connections with otherworldly evil.
As it went with the films, the scares here inventively play with scale and form, and are often explosive and panic-inducing, with relatively few extended attempts to draw out the dread. (Perhaps my main complaint is how far the CGI vs. practical effects balance dips towards the digital latter.) The Muschiettis & Co. pack episodes with Stephen King easter eggs, while also telling an engaging mystery that digs deeper into Derry's past in both organic and truly weird ways. It's a bloody good time, and both King fans and non-readers should clown around and find out.
What Critics Are Saying About IT: Welcome To Derry
If I can paint a picture using all the blood that just exploded from that balloon, the general consensus for IT: Welcome to Derry skews far more positive and glowing than anything, particularly when it comes to critics who seem to be King readers themselves. That said, not everything rang so positive, and one reviewer shared one of the harshest opinions possible. But before raining pickle juice on this parade, let's first look at the more positive perspectives.
Decider's Meghan O'Keefe believes this TV universe to have a stronger sense of storytelling than either of the IT movies, and states:
Over at Variety, critic Aramide Tinubu shared particular praise for the way IT: Welcome to Derry puts a spotlight on its social issues in ways that mirror their continued existence in the present. As well, the younger cast members were lauded:
GamesRadar+'s Will Salmon also spoke in mostly positive swaths about the new show, pointing out how brutal and unflinching some of the scares are in comparison to the films, pointing to the Terrifier films as a potential cause. As far as THIS killer clown goes, though, the delay in Pennywise's arrival isn't necessarily a bad thing.
To put even more of a bow on the point of this being a show for horror fans, here's what SlashFilm's Chris Evangelista had to say after questioning the longterm worth of exploring every nook and cranny of this backstory:
So while those opinions represent the vocal majority on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film currently sits at 78% Fresh (with more reviews being added as I write), let's turn our attention to some of the critics who did not feel welcome at all while visiting this version of Derry.
Ben Travers of IndieWire took the show to task for falling for the same mistakes a lot of prequels make, and for not being engaging enough to stand apart from the story that already exists. Speaking to the King fan service that the show provides, Travers says:
Since we kicked things off with my own glowing praise, we might as well end it on one of the most damning appraisals of HBO's latest horror series. Daily Beast's Nick Schager brought out the slingshot and the silver slugs, saying it "completely ruins Stephen King's epic," and lays out this criticism, amongst many:
One person's treasure is another person's sewer-relegated trash, but King fans should feel comforted by the idea that such negative opinions (while certainly present and valid) are fewer and farther between than the celebratory bits.
IT: Welcome to Derry will arrive on HBO (and via HBO Max subscription) on Sunday, October 26, for fans everywhere to bring their own critiques to.
