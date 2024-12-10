I Finally Watched Knox Goes Away. Why It (Unexpectedly) Made Me Appreciate Michael Keaton As More Than Just An Actor

I recently came to the conclusion that my favorite actor of all time is Michael Keaton. However, after finally getting around to seeing Knox Goes Away (which is available with a Max subscription), I might be willing to call him one of my favorite filmmakers, too.

The Academy Award nominee not only portrays the title role of the 2024 movie – about a contract killer seeking to tie up some loose ends after he is diagnosed with a rapid neurodegenerative disease – but also helms the film, and quite impressively in my opinion. Let’s take a deeper look at why I believe the actor’s directorial talent makes Knox Goes Away one of the best Michael Keaton movies yet.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Micheal Keaton Proves Himself As A Natural Noir Filmmaker

From its opening moments, particularly a scene with John “Aristotle” Knox driving at night and accompanied by Alex Haffes’ sax-fueled score, I could tell I was in for an old-fashioned film noir movie with Knox Goes Away. In fact, I believe the film is one of the best examples of Neo-noir thriller in recent memory with the way it borrows from the tone of a classic crime drama out of the ‘40s or ‘50s at times but without ever feeling out of time.

I think Keaton achieves this feeling with the way he brings Gregory Poirier’s script to life. He thankfully avoids drowning the material in anything too overly stylized – a mistake anyone else attempting to make an overt tribute to old-school noir dramas could have easily made. Instead, his simple, understated approach blends perfectly with the somber, grounded subject matter.

(Image credit: Sugar 23)

However, Michael Keaton's Performance Could Have Been Better

Having established Keaton as my favorite actor, you might assume I agree with most of the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes that praise his performance in Knox Goes Away. However, I would say that I certainly prefer his directing over his acting in this case.

He is not at all bad in the thriller, but I do not think he does anything particularly memorable with the role. Then again, that might also be by design, considering the character is meant to be a cold killer with a dwindling mind. Yet, I feel he could have done something more distinct with the character – like he did with his portrayal of Batman, for instance – especially to make the film’s bittersweet conclusion even more emotionally impactful.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I Hope To See Michael Keaton Direct More Movies Soon

Michael Keaton (whose real last name is Douglas, if you did not know) has certainly proven, at least to me, that he can make a strong crime drama with Knox Goes Away. Of course, this is also his second time helming a serious drama in which he plays a hitman with a conscience (after 2008’s The Merry Gentleman).

Therefore, I would love to see him branch out a bit for his next outing from behind the camera. Perhaps he could go back to his roots and make an all-out comedy. I believe an artist with his wit could craft something really special in that regard.

I chose to avoid giving away any spoilers about Knox Goes Away out of the hope that, if you have not already checked out one of the best movies on Max, this article might convince you to give it a shot. I think, if you consider yourself a fan of Keaton like me, you owe it to yourself to see him work magic from behind the camera.