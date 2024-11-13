I Know PlayStation's Until Dawn Has A Movie Adaptation On The Way, But I Wish Astro Bot Were Coming Next, Here's Why

Prior to 2024's impressive movie schedule, I wrote about how 2023 was one of the best ever years for video game adaptations, and one of the main reasons for that was 2023's Gran Turismo. Prior to that, we got 2022's Uncharted from Playstation Productions, and in 2025, we’re set to get the adaptation for Until Dawn.

And sure, it's cool. I mean, it's not the adaptation of Shadow of the Colossus that I've been pining for, but Until Dawn is a solid thrasher thrill, so I can dig the motivation.

But, do you know what PlayStation series I wish was being set next on the 2025 movie schedule and beyond? Astro Bot! PlayStation's most recent brand-celebrating mascot is the perfect anchor for PlayStation Productions' next feature development cycle, and here's why!

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Want To Know More About Astro Bot's Backstory

Now, you’d probably think the story of Astro Bot is paper thin, but you might be surprised. While I won’t spoil it for you here, I will say that it has much more of a narrative than the first Super Mario Bros. game where Bowser just captured the princess and your portly plumber had to rescue her.

In the latest PlayStation 5 exclusive, an alien named Space Bully Nebulax basically does as his namesake says and bullies Astro Bot, making him crash land in a desert, which scatters all of Astro’s crewmates across the galaxy. Throughout the story, you find pieces to your ship, and also your crew mates along the way.

And, yeah. That’s a serviceable enough story. But, I want to know even more. For example, all of the other bots salute Astro when he passes them by, and I want to know why. Like, was he a hero before the events of Astro Bot? Also, why does Space Bully Nebulax go after Astro Bot in the first place? What’s his deal?

Also, what about the universe itself? Why is practically everything in these worlds a robot? Is this some kind of Wall-E situation where all the people left, and the robots took over (I mean, Astro kind of even looks like Eve from Wall-E, if you squint).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honestly, I just want to learn more about the Astro Bot universe, and I think a full-length movie would be the perfect place to start!

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Would Like To See An Animated Movie From PlayStation Productions

PlayStation Productions has made some interesting adaptations so far. When it came to television, they hit us hard with The Last of Us, which was critically acclaimed, as well as Twisted Metal, which was entertaining, and ended on a cliffhanger. However, both shows were definitely geared toward mature audiences.

And then, on the movie side, we’ve gotten Uncharted, which was enjoyable, and then Gran Turismo, which some of us here liked a great deal, as you can see from our Gran Turismo review. It looks like Amazon MGM's violent God of War series is starting over, and next, we’re getting Until Dawn, which is based off of an M-rated horror game. And, are you noticing a trend?

While yes, PlayStation is often known for its mature, single player experiences, the company also has a history with family-friendly titles, such as Crash Bandicoot, Ratchet & Clank (which got its own middling animated movie many moons ago), and yes, now Astro Bot, and I’m just wondering: Why hasn’t PlayStation Productions made an animated movie yet?

I mean, it makes sense, doesn’t it? Just look at the billion dollar hit that was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and it almost seems like Sony is sleeping on a goldmine here. Sure, Astro Bot isn’t as much of a household name as Mario, but now is as good a time as any to make him a household name. It’s definitely possible. Especially if the rating is right. Speaking of which…

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Would Love To Take My Nephew, Who's Still Fairly Young, To His First Movie

Whatever happened to the G-rated movie? When even flicks like Inside Out 2, and Despicable Me 4 are rated PG, you kind of have to wonder, where did the G-rated movie go?

And, look, I get it. We’re now living in an age when parents are more skeptical than ever about what their children watch. I mean, not me. I took my then-six year old son to see Godzilla Minus One in the theaters , and we’ve watched all four Jaws movies together.

But, I know a lot of parents don’t want their children seeing anything that they think may be too much for them, so ratings-boards have to slap on a PG-rating for kids' films just in case. That said, I don’t see any reason why an Astro Bot movie would be anything but G, as the game is definitely for anybody.

And, I would love to take my nephew to see his first movie in theaters. My daughter’s first movie was 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, and my son’s was 2019’s The Secret Life of Pets 2, but my daughter and son are 9 and 7, respectively, and they want to see more “grown-up movies” now (Which is why I watched Jaws the Revenge with my son not too long ago).

But, I miss that sense of wonder at taking a very young child to the movie theater for the first time, and I’d love to take my nephew, who is 2 at the time of this writing. Sure, I wouldn’t take him until about 5ish, but that gives PlayStation Productions more than enough time to get this Astro Bot movie rolling, right? Right?!

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Would Buy Up Every Last Piece Of Merchandise Possible If Astro Bot Became A Movie

Another thing I would absolutely love to see if Astro Bot were the next PlayStation movie is all the merchandise that would be rolled out for the film.

I'm talking toys, plushies, posters. You name it, I'd buy it! But, since the Astro Bot series is pretty much just PlayStation, The Commercial (I mean, in his most recent, full-length game, his ultimate mission is to fix his ship, which is a PlayStation 5 console), I'd love to see what other kinds of digital merchandise they could milk out of me.

Like, would they have a movie-exclusive costume that I could buy in the game? Could I spend money to have new characters from the movie in my next playthrough?

Honestly, I'd just spend so much freaking money on merch if there were an Astro Bot movie. I just love the series that much!

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It Could Act As A Love Letter To Other Sony Series, Which Means References Galore

Lastly, if the recent Astro Bot game is anything, it’s a shameless advertisement for all things PlayStation-related. But, instead of feeling cheap, and like one long commercial , a la The Wizard, Astro Bot feels like every homage is lovingly placed in there.

I swear, there are actual PlayStation titles that I forgot even existed (Like Intelligent Cube!) that are referenced in Astro Bot, and I smiled from ear to ear with each deep cut bot that I rescued in the game. And, this just gets me to thinking about what an Astro Bot movie would be like if it were made.

I couldn’t even fathom all of the PlayStation references that could potentially be jam-packed into an Astro Bot film, sort of like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was stuffed to the gills with easter eggs.

However, while there were some subtle nods to other Nintendo games in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, like Punch-Out!! and Kid Icarus, an Astro Bot movie would likely go all out with references, just like in the game.

For example, who needs a God of War movie or TV show, when there is a whole God of War segment in Astro Bot where our hero essentially turns into Kratos? Something like that in an Astro Bot movie would be so much fun, and could even reference the mature titles Sony has without actually being so hardcore.

I mean, seriously, how cool would it be to have a PlayStation lovefest on the big screen? I'm a Nintendo fanboy for life, but I've been a PlayStation gamer since the very beginning, and I’m not alone. Make it happen, Sony!

So, that's why I crave an Astro Bot movie. But, what do you think? For more news on other PlayStation-related properties on the big and small screen, be sure to swing by here often!