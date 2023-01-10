The Last Of Us Reviews Are In, And It's Wild How Many Critics Are All In On HBO's Video Game Adaptation
As if I couldn't get anymore excited.
HBO’s The Last of Us was announced back in 2020 and, since then, fans have waited anxiously for the series to reach their screens. The road has been long, but we’re finally days away from its premiere. To say that expectations are high would be a gross understatement, considering the show is based on one of the greatest video game franchises ever made. Those adaptations don’t typically pan out all that well, yet this production is already proving to be an exception. Critics’ reviews are in, and it’s honestly wild just how many are all in on the post-apocalyptic drama.
If you’re like me, then you’ve probably been somewhat nervous about the highly anticipated production, despite the impeccable trailers that feature the sweet sounds of Clickers. Rest assured though, you’re in for an exceptional ride. CinemaBlend’s own Nick Venable had nothing but positive things to say about the massive (and incredibly expensive) undertaking. And in laying out his praise, he gave the series an impressive title:
It goes without saying that making an adaptation of anything – whether it be a novel or a video game – is challenging. One has to find a balance when it comes to honoring the source material and adding new elements. It’s long been said that The Last of Us would change up some elements without undoing the original game’s story. And based on Simon Cardy’s review for IGN, the show manages to deliver on its promise on presenting the dark tale without just replicating it beat for beat:
For the uninitiated, the show takes place in a version of the United States that’s been ravaged by a fungal-based infection. 20 years after the onset of the epidemic, a smuggler named Joel is tasked with escorting a young girl named Ellie across the country, as she may hold the key to humanity’s recovery. Along the way, the two form a surrogate father-daughter bond that captured gamers’ hearts in 2013. This is greatly due to the efforts of lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who manage to bring a significant amount of complexity to their roles, according to Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting:
Of course, there are only a handful of shows that can be deemed “perfect” (and I’d argue that Breaking Bad and The Sopranos are among them), and there are some who’ve found fault with this take on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed Playstation game. Slant’s Pat Brown commended the cast for their performances but, all in all, he feels that the show leans too heavily on its source material:
Most critics, however, seem to be very high on just how close the show is to its video game counterpart. In his review for The Washington Post, gaming journalist Gene Park lauded the show for its faithfulness to Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley’s OG work. However, Park also applauded the program for being able to conjure up a compelling odyssey that differs from the source in some important ways:
As someone who’s been excited for this project for some time now, it’s great to see that so many pundits are digging it. And if you need any further proof to back up the positive buzz, the show holds a 96% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as of this writing. I don’t know about all of you, but I get the feeling that the Home Box Office network may have something on its hands that could rival (or even surpass) Game of Thrones.
You can see what all the chatter is about when The Last of Us premieres Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Episodes will also be available to stream using an HBO Max subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.