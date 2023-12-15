If You Loved Godzilla Minus One, Here Are 6 Godzilla Movies You Need To Watch

I’m kind of known as the Godzilla guy around these parts, and I guess that’s warranted. I’ve seen every Godzilla movie from every era, and I’ve been a huge fan of the King of the Monsters for as far back as I can remember.

That said, I don’t think I’ve EVER witnessed the kind of fervor for Godzilla that I'm seeing right now. I’m talking hype about the Kurt Russell-starring show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, to excitement for the next big movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens.

However, the real talk of the town right now is the box office darling, Godzilla Minus One. And, as a lifelong Godzilla fan, I thought that now was as good a time as any to introduce new fans to some classic Godzilla movies. Because let’s keep that Godzilla hype train running, people! Choo choo!

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla (1954)

Now, when coming up with this list, I really had to think about people who had never seen a Godzilla movie prior to Godzilla Minus One, and I just have to preface this list with the fact that I think Godzilla Minus One is the greatest Godzilla movie ever. So, I don’t want you going into any of these films thinking that you are going to get something superior to that.

However, if we’re going to talk about the next best Godzilla movie, then I think the 1954 original is a great place to start. When we ranked the Godzilla movies, we put it at the top of the list, and for good reason. Here is a beast similar to the one we see in Minus One, as he has no remorse for the lives he’s destroying.

Instead, he's more like a path of destruction, which makes sense, because Godzilla, from his inception, was meant to be a metaphor for the atom bomb, and the country that it almost ruined.

And we get that serious tone here as well. Scientists are struggling to come up with a solution on what to do with him, and we see his actual impact on the people on the ground, which often resembles the aftermath of Hiroshima following its destruction.

So, if you loved Minus One (How could you not? I even think it should be nominated for Best Picture.), then the first movie is a great place to go next.

(Image credit: New World Pictures)

Godzilla 1985 (1985)

One of my glaring blindspots as a Godzilla fan is that I’ve never watched The Return of Godzilla, which came out in Japan back in 1984. Instead, I’ve watched the American version, Godzilla 1985, which in itself isn’t all that easy to track down these days.

However, if you want to avoid some of the sillier entries in the franchise, like Godzilla’s Revenge (a.k.a. All Monsters Attack), or Godzilla vs. Megalon (My first Godzilla movie!), then your next best bet is to watch 1985.

Serving as a sequel to the original movie, 1985 features another vicious version of the kaiju character. And, just like the original (as well as in Minus One), he is the only antagonist in this movie.

In a lot of ways, 1985 is more of a sequel to the American version of the original movie, as Raymond Burr’s character is brought back in and serves as somebody who has witnessed Godzilla’s destruction firsthand.

Overall, Godzilla 1985 is a fine, but definitely lesser movie than the 1954 original. That said, it's a great second movie to watch if you want an angrier version of the King.

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla Vs. Destroyah (1995)

Okay, by now, if you’re following this list in order, then you actually haven’t watched any Godzilla movies like the ones that he is typically known for, namely the ones where he squares off against another kaiju. So, I might as well start you off with one of the greatest in 1995’s Godzilla vs. Destroyah.

In this movie, Godzilla is still a threat, but not in the way that he was in the previous films that I mentioned. In this one, his heart is melting, and once that happens completely, he will literally explode if something isn’t done about it.

Enter Destroyah, which was accidentally created from the Oxygen Destroyer used to defeat the original Godzilla. Destroyah grows and actually faces off against Godzilla Junior – and yes, you heard that right, as we get two Godzillas in this movie for the price of one.

Now, I know a lot of this sounds much zanier than all of the other movies that I’ve led you to thus far, but it ends on a huge, climactic moment that I’ll let you see for yourself. Plus, Destroyah is just plain awesome, and definitely one of Godzilla’s coolest enemies.

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)

Listen, I’ve talked to some fans who consider GMK (which is what most fans call this movie), their favorite Godzilla film, and I definitely understand why, as it’s one of my favorites, too. In this one, we’re back to getting a TRULY evil Godzilla. In fact, this might be the most relentless and cruel he has ever been, as he seems to just be intentionally hurting people.

Not only that, but King Ghidorah, who is often seen as Big G’s most important villain, is actually the good guy this time around, as Godzilla is imbued with the vengeful spirits of people who died on the Pacific side of World War II, and thus, he is taking it out on humankind.

There is no way I could do a list of Godzilla films and not include at least one movie with Mothra and King Ghidorah in it, but this one might be the very best, which is why I included it here. Plus, we also get Baragon! So, yeah. This movie has it all!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Godzilla (2014)

Now, I’ve gone on record discussing how I haven't always been in love with the MonsterVerse version of Godzilla (I've even discussed how I prefer the 1998 Godzilla movie that nobody seems to like over it). But, the first MonsterVerse Godzilla movie has grown on me over the years, and I think it's important that you at least watch America's second attempt on the character if you haven't seen it already.

In this one, Godzilla is neither good nor bad, really, and he almost seems like a protector of humankind this time around. There is a lot of teasing of Godzilla going on here, where we see glimpses of his destruction rather than the actual threat, but the battle at the end is definitely well worth the wait.

(Image credit: Toho)

Shin Godzilla (2016)

Lastly, I want to steer you toward the last live-action, Toho-produced Godzilla film prior to Minus One, and that’s Shin Godzilla, which is a VERY different movie.

Unlike Godzilla Minus One, which is a period piece set after World War II, Shin Godzilla takes place in modern times. On the surface, it seems like any Godzilla movie, as he appears, and wreaks havoc. But, what’s different this time around is the multiple forms he takes, as he keeps evolving into a bigger and bigger monstrosity every time he gets attacked.

In addition to this is the very serious tone of bureaucratic figures who are constantly deliberating on what to do about this creature. It’s a different – but bold – take on the monster, and one I highly advise you watch as a counterpoint to the more traditional Godzilla found in Minus One.

So, there you have it. Six great Godzilla movies to watch if you loved Godzilla Minus One. I hope you enjoy them!