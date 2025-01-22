I'm Sick Of Disney Live-Action Remakes, But I Really Think Lilo & Stitch Will Be Its Best Yet

Alright, let’s talk about these live-action remakes from Disney because, truthfully, I’m getting sick of them.

I know – these films keep making a ridiculous amount of money. Mufasa: The Lion King has done incredibly well at the box office as of late January 2025, so it’s not like they aren’t popular. But there’s just something about these live-action remakes that really rubs me the wrong way.

And, I know I’m not alone. Plenty of other people have talked at length about how it feels that most of these are just soulless cash grabs. While at first, I was on board with bringing these stories to a new generation, as the films got worse…I started to get sick of them.

I do have hope for Lilo & Stitch, though, especially after the first teaser. Honestly, it kind of gives me hope for a lot of upcoming Disney live-action movies because maybe it means we’re moving in the right direction. Let’s get into why I think it’ll be good.

Every Live-Action Disney Remake Feels Lifeless And Unnecessary, But Stitch Looks Like He Has Life From The Teaser

As I’ve said before, a lot of Disney live-action remakes really don’t tend to have that much life to them. That's not to say that CGI can't have it's great emotional moments -- just look at Inside Out.

But the real problem lies within the animated aspects of hyper-realistic CGI animals. That's where there is no life or emotion in how they look. And when they are trying to compare those realistic looking CGI animals to their 2D counterparts, it falls flat. That was one of the most significant issues with The Lion King – that the animals felt like they were just lifeless in so many ways.

I mean, even with the new Snow White film – even if I am excited about it – one of the biggest criticisms thus far has been that the dwarves look… weird . Not going to lie. And while those aren't animals, that weirdness is distracting.

But, in the teaser for the new live-action Lilo & Stitch, I have to say that I really like how Stitch looks, and that’s saying a lot. Sometimes, when it comes to live-action creatures, it can be really hard to recreate their 2D counterpart, but from what I’ve seen so far, he looks good – blue fur and all.

Granted, it could just be because he’s an alien, and there’s a lot more room for creativity, but still.

The Original Voice Of Stitch Is Going To Be Back

Something else I love about this is that Stitch's original voice will be back in Lilo & Stitch. Many remakes often cast high-profile actors to play the characters, when in reality, many of the original voice actors are still very much around to reprise the roles.

However, Chris Sanders—who has consistently voiced Stitch for years in various media forms—will be back, which is a big deal and amazing work.

Sanders himself has done plenty outside of Disney, from directing The Wild Robot (one of my favorite animated films of 2024 ) to co-directing How to Train Your Dragon. Heck, Sanders even co-directed the original Lilo & Stitch film, but this time, Dean Fleischer Camp will take over.

Even so, it’s lovely to see the original voice actor for Stitch back for the live-action.

Not Only That, But Some Voice Actors from The Original Film And Series Will Also Be A Part Of It

Something else that I started to realize is that there are several voice-actors from the original movie and TV series that will be back in live-action roles in the new film. Tia Carrere (who voiced the older sister Nani in the original film ), will have a role in the new movie as Mrs. Kekoa, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

According to the same THR report, Amy Hill, who voiced Mrs. Hasagawa in the Lilo & Stitch TV series, will also appear in the new movie.

The fact that they are willingly putting the previous voice actors in and making sure they have a part in this film is seriously amazing. It feels like not just a nod to the original but a tribute, in a way.

The Amount Of Love Poured Into The Casting And Story Shows, As Well

I think the biggest reason I'm excited about this upcoming Lilo & Stitch movie is that it just feels like a lot of heart has been poured into this cast and story. From the people who are writing it—Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, a Hawaiian screenwriter—to the authentic casting to everyone else, this movie feels like it’s made for success.

It’s funny, because I’m a big supporter of original ideas, and I do believe that people need to see more original movies in theatres. But I also do think that if a live-action remake is good enough, it’s worth seeing. And, I seriously think Lilo & Stitch might be up there.