I Saw 30 Animated 2024 Films This Year, These Are The 5 That Moved Me The Most

If you know me, then you know I love animated films.

The 2024 movie schedule has been filled to the brim with some huge films. Whether you were a part of the Wicked box office smash or you decided to check out the latest Marvel film with Deadpool & Wolverine, there were plenty of great, big movies. But to me, I was always looking for animated films. I'm a massive supporter of the medium and have been for years, so of course, in 2024, I saw thirty animated movies among the many others that I've seen.

From movie releases to streaming exclusives, so many great animated movies came out. Some were alright, others were not that great, but there were five this year that genuinely moved me and made me rethink parts of my life that I have to share with you. So, in honor of the year coming to an end, here are the five 2024 animated movies that genuinely moved me the most.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

Orion And The Dark Reminded Me To Face My Fears

I was not expecting to like this film as much as I did. For those who haven't seen the Netflix exclusive Orion and the Dark, it's an animated film about a young boy who suffers from severe anxiety and has a long list of irrational fears, one of which is darkness—because, of course he's afraid of the dark.

But Dark is actually a living being—or really more of a living entity that is a pretty cool dude. He wants to take Orion on an adventure to show him that his fears are holding him back and that there is truly nothing to be afraid of if he just takes that first step.

Truthfully, the animation in this isn't groundbreaking. It doesn't blow you away like other animated films that are out there that constantly change the game when it comes to the medium, like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (which we're still waiting for the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse ), but what Orion and the Dark does is teach valuable lessons about facing your fears.

Even in my mid-twenties, there are plenty of times in my life when I'm still too anxious to take action on certain things that I know should not scare me, but they do. Watching a literal child face his fears and soar through the dark with all the super-powered beings he wants shifted something in me. And after I watched it, I found myself taking a lot more chances with how I felt. It’s a great family movie to stream.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Inside Out 2 Healed My Inner Child With Anxiety

I think everyone and their mother saw Inside Out 2. The movie is obviously a sequel to Inside Out, one of Pixar's best movies , and follows the story of Riley now as a teenager and learning to deal with new emotions while trying to fit in and seem cool – namely through a new emotion called Anxiety.

Ah, yes, anxiety – that little bugger.

I wrote a whole article about a specific Inside Out 2 moment that completely changed me. I may be an emotional baby on most days, so crying during any movie is pretty much a guarantee. But when you're able to actually make me pause and think about all that I've been through and how I've made mistakes, all through one scene of a film? That's where you know you've won me over.

I don't know how much more Inside Out we'll get. The franchise itself could last for a bit as we watch Riley grow up—especially with its new limited series on Disney+—but the sequel hit home.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That Christmas Showed Me The Beauty Of Community

If you haven't seen That Christmas this holiday season, you're missing out. The new Netflix film, released as part of the 2024 Netflix schedule , follows the story of the people who live in a small town called Wellington-on-Sea and how they make the most of one particular Christmas when a blizzard hits and throws their lives upside down.

Look, you can come here to see Brian Cox voice Santa , which is excellent in many ways, but That Christmas is more than that. The movie really teaches you about the value of community and finding happiness and companionship in the least of places.

The movie really makes you wonder who is lonely out there during the holidays and how you can help them. You never know what others are really going through, so why not go out there and do some good in the world? There are so many great original Netflix Christmas films , but to me, That Christmas stands above the rest.

(Image credit: UFO Distribution)

Flow Inspired Me To Find Similarities Amongst My Enemies

Flow is one of a kind.

This movie uses some wickedly cool animation and follows the story of a little black cat whose home is destroyed by a flood. In order to survive, he boards a boat that is inhabited by creatures of all species. He has to find a way to make their differences work so he can find somewhere new to live.

This film…is so hard to find. It originally hails from Latvia and has gained traction for its stellar animation, the fact that it has no dialogue, and its mature themes. I know, how can a movie about a cat befriending animals have mature themes? But trust me, it does.

When I was able to see this movie in theaters, it changed my perspective on so much, but mainly how I look at people who are different from me or those who have wronged me in the past. Flow really puts Cat in a very particular situation where he has no choice but to trust his natural enemies, and over time, he starts to realize just how similar they might be.

It's a subtle reminder to find similarities—that common ground—with those around us, even when we think there's nothing because there is always something. If you can find this film at a local theater, be sure to check it out.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot Changed My Perspective On Life

The Wild Robot is one of those films that comes once in a lifetime, but once you watch it, you'll be sobbing for hours. The central premise of the movie follows a service robot who is shipwrecked on an island and must adapt to living there, but she grows bonds with the animals and the world around her.

First off, this film is absolutely stunning. It's a full-blown, beautiful animation that makes you want to sob because you can tell how much time, love, and effort was poured into it. But what really gets you is the story.

I don't want to spoil this movie if you haven't seen it. I really think it deserves to be viewed without any spoilers going in. But this movie changed how I felt about life – and when I mean life, just the Earth in general. It made me really pause and become one with nature, to sit outside and be thankful for what I have and the family that raised me – and it really made me want to call my mom and tell her how much I love her.

Damn it, I'm getting teary-eyed. Anyway, watch The Wild Robot. You won't regret it. This film is exactly as CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg describes it – beautiful, emotional, and darkly hilarious.

There are still a few weeks left of 2024, and there are so many other movies to watch. With these few films, maybe you'll find a new favorite right here.