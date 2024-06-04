‘I’m Still Not Dead’: Daniel Brühl Addresses MCU Return As Zemo

Daniel Brühl is a talented actor who brought one of Marvel's best villains, Helmut Zemo , and a key reason to revisit before watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you’ve seen the Marvel movies in order , you know the actor had an impactful role in Captain America: Civil War, where he effectively dismantled the Avengers. Daniel’s Zemo has since become a fan favorite. His dynamic with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast showcased a new, more complex side of the character, solidifying his place in the hearts of MCU fans. In a recent interview, Daniel addresses his possible MCU return.

Speaking to ScreenRant about his new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, the Inglourious Basterds actor discussed the likelihood of reprising his Marvel role. Reflecting on his character’s survival in the MCU, he expressed optimism about a future return. While the villain is not confirmed for any upcoming Marvel projects , Brühl's confidence suggests it's just a matter of time before he reappears. He told the outlet:

It's fine for me, I can wait. [Laughs] I'm a very patient man. No, I'm not, but it's funny, because in the meantime, I just wrapped on a show that's called The Franchise, where it's actually a satire about the superhero universe, so it was fun to switch sides, so to say. But knowing Marvel, they have a lot of sense of humor, so they will probably find it as funny as I did. And who knows, I mean, I'm still not dead, I'm very confident that I'll be back.

Despite the Rush actor’s absence from the 2025 movie lineup , which notably includes Thunderbolts, his return feels inevitable given Zemo’s significant role in the comics as the leader of the Thunderbolts team. The decision to include lesser-known characters like Ghost and Taskmaster over the Baron has puzzled fans, but it leaves room for a potential surprise appearance. Zemo’s storyline in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw him working alongside Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, creating a frenemy dynamic that could seamlessly transition into future MCU narratives.

Similarly, the forthcoming Captain America: Brave New World presents another plausible opportunity for the Baron’s return. Given his previous interactions with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for the purple-masked baddie to make a cameo, perhaps aiding in a specific situation that calls for his unique expertise. This would mark a fitting return to the Captain America storyline after his debut in Civil War.

The last time we saw Zemo, he was imprisoned in the Raft by the Dora Milaje. It's possible that an escape from this high-security prison could be connected to the events of a potential third Black Panther movie. In this scenario, the criminal genius could be pursued by Shuri, the new protector of Wakanda, seeking justice for the murder of King T'Chaka.

With Brühl's confidence and his character’s popularity, the character undoubtedly has more stories to tell within the MCU. Whether it's in the intriguing Thunderbolts, the anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, or even a future Black Panther installment, Zemo's return would add depth and intrigue to the ever-expanding Marvel universe. The Alienist star’s enthusiasm and Marvel's knack for reviving beloved characters suggest that Helmut’s journey is far from over, leaving Marvel fans intrigued about his potential roles in these future projects.

You can catch all of Daniel Brühl’s appearances in the MCU by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription . Additionally, you can check out his new project, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, when it starts streaming on June 7. All you need is a Hulu plan to enjoy it.