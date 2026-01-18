Incredibles 3 Star Reveals When They’ll Start Recording For The Pixar Movie

Pixar Animation is always cooking up more thrilling and emotional movies, with Hoppers and Toy Story 5 already set for the 2026 movie release calendar. And looking ahead, the studio has many more to get ready for, including the original Gatto and sequels for Incredibles and Coco. Now, one of the stars of the Incredibles movies has just shared an update about when recording may begin.

At the D23 Expo back in 2024, it was announced that Incredibles 3 would be happening, which has since earned a summer 2028 release date. Sure, that makes it two and a half years from now, but these movies often take about four to six years to complete. Here’s what Holly Hunter, aka Elastigirl, said about what’s going on from her end:

I think I start in March.

Hunter has been promoting her role in the new Star Trek series, Starfleet Academy, where she plays the captain of a starship. During an interview with ScreenRant, she revealed that she’s just two months away from going back to Pixar to reprise the role of Helen Parr/Elastigirl. She also said this:

I don't know [the story], I never do know. I never know what the stories are of Incredibles. I go in and I record with Brad, or in this case, I don't know if it's going to be Brad, but I think that he's been writing the script. So it's very exciting.

Brad Bird wrote and directed the previous two Incredibles movies for Pixar, and he has returned to write and executive produce Incredibles 3. However, this time he’ll leave the directing duties to Peter Sohn, who previously helmed The Good Dinosaur and Elemental for Pixar.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for every Pixar movie, including both installments of The Incredibles. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year of a Disney+ subscription.

Casting hasn’t been talked about much thus far for Incredibles 3, but of course, it wouldn’t be the same without Holly Hunter’s voice, and she’s apparently starting her role in the movie quite soon. We assume Incredibles 3 is already well underway at Pixar, given the studio does a lot of work on the concepts, story and animation prior to bringing in the cast.

Somehow, it’s been over eight years since the release of Incredibles 2, which is considered one of the best Pixar sequels. It saw Hunter’s character take over the role of being the breadwinner (on some secret missions) and her husband Bob/Mr. Incredible became a stay-at-home dad. The movie was a huge hit, grossing over $1.24 billion worldwide, which was the studio’s biggest theatrical release for years until 2024’s Inside Out 2 surpassed its record with over $1.69 billion globally.

Since we currently live in a time where superhero movies are much more the norm in multiplexes than they were in 2004, we’ll be curious how Pixar keeps the concept fresh, and what the latest will be for the Parr family. While we wait, you can see the next Pixar movie, Hoppers, only in theaters on March 6.