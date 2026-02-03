Josh Gad (Finally) Offers Thrilling Update About Frozen 3
Do you want to build a snowman...again?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We’ve known for quite some time that a new Frozen movie was coming. In fact, we know there are two Frozen movies in development. That said, all we’ve had to talk about as fans for the last couple of years has been a single piece of concept art. However, it looks like the Disney animation machine may be getting ready to wind up, as it appears Josh Gad has begun his work on Frozen 3.
Gad posted an image to Instagram that shows him alongside Frozen franchise lead Jennifer Lee, producer Christina Chen, and Trent Correy, who will co-direct the new film alongside Lee. It looks like this is Gad’s first day recording lines for the new movie, which means Frozen 3 is just that little bit closer.
A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)
A photo posted by on
I’m not expecting a flood of leaks to come out of Jash Gad’s recording session or anything, but the fact that the work is happening likely means that we’ll start to learn more about Frozen 3 at a little faster pace than we have been. If Gad is recording, then his Frozen castmates, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff likely are as well. So are any other voice actors who will be in the new film, including any who may be returning and new characters as well.
We could end up getting casting announcements for any actors being added to Frozen 3, and that might give us some detail about the characters being played and how they may fit into the plot of the new film. As somebody who loves both Frozen movies, I’m excited to see where this franchise is going.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
If you have a Disney+ subscription youy can watch all things Frozen, including both films, animated shorts, a documentary series, and so much more.
Frozen 3 is a little less than two years away, with a release date of Thanksgiving weekend in 2027. There’s plenty that can happen in that time. As the documentary series on the release of Frozen II showed, animated movies are in a state of constant flux, and the story is always changing. This may be Gad’s first day recording for Frozen 3, but he’ll likely return multiple times as the movie takes shape... which is pretty normal for animated films.
Frozen is clearly important to the future of Disney Animation. Jennifer Lee stepped down from her role as CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios to take on a role as a franchise manager for Frozen. Considering the first two films have been some of Disney’s most successful, expectations will be high for the next two movies, which are planned. It’s been indicated that Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 will have some sort of connected story, but those details, along with all the others, are still a big question, at least for now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.