Josh Gad (Finally) Offers Thrilling Update About Frozen 3

We’ve known for quite some time that a new Frozen movie was coming. In fact, we know there are two Frozen movies in development. That said, all we’ve had to talk about as fans for the last couple of years has been a single piece of concept art. However, it looks like the Disney animation machine may be getting ready to wind up, as it appears Josh Gad has begun his work on Frozen 3.

Gad posted an image to Instagram that shows him alongside Frozen franchise lead Jennifer Lee, producer Christina Chen, and Trent Correy, who will co-direct the new film alongside Lee. It looks like this is Gad’s first day recording lines for the new movie, which means Frozen 3 is just that little bit closer.

I’m not expecting a flood of leaks to come out of Jash Gad’s recording session or anything, but the fact that the work is happening likely means that we’ll start to learn more about Frozen 3 at a little faster pace than we have been. If Gad is recording, then his Frozen castmates, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff likely are as well. So are any other voice actors who will be in the new film, including any who may be returning and new characters as well.

We could end up getting casting announcements for any actors being added to Frozen 3, and that might give us some detail about the characters being played and how they may fit into the plot of the new film. As somebody who loves both Frozen movies, I’m excited to see where this franchise is going.

Frozen 3 is a little less than two years away, with a release date of Thanksgiving weekend in 2027. There’s plenty that can happen in that time. As the documentary series on the release of Frozen II showed, animated movies are in a state of constant flux, and the story is always changing. This may be Gad’s first day recording for Frozen 3, but he’ll likely return multiple times as the movie takes shape... which is pretty normal for animated films.

Frozen is clearly important to the future of Disney Animation. Jennifer Lee stepped down from her role as CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios to take on a role as a franchise manager for Frozen. Considering the first two films have been some of Disney’s most successful, expectations will be high for the next two movies, which are planned. It’s been indicated that Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 will have some sort of connected story, but those details, along with all the others, are still a big question, at least for now.