Incredibles 3 Is Officially Happening, And I’m Really Hoping Pixar Brings Back A Colorful Character For The Threequel

In 2004, a time when superhero movies were starting to become all the rage thanks to Blade, X-Men, Spider-Man and more, Pixar dipped its toes into the genre for The Incredibles, which followed the Parr Family being forced into action at a time when costumed crimefighters are banned. 14 years later, Incredibles 2 reunited the public with Bob, Helen, Violet, Dash, JackJack and Bob’s buddy Frozone, and now word’s come in that we’ll get to spend time with these characters once again in Incredibles 3. Now that this has been officially announced, I’m really hoping the threequel continues the trend of featuring the supervillain known as The Underminer.

Let’s go over what we know for certain so far. At D23, it was revealed that Pixar is developing Incredibles 3, and Brad Bird is set to write and direct, just like he did with the first two movies. No release date was shared, but it’s a good bet that it will take the June 18, 2027 slot that Pixar has already reserved given how much time it will take to complete the project, plus Incredibles 2 was also a June release.

And that’s it as far as official information goes. That said, it’s also probably safe to assume that Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Sarah Vowell and Samuel L. Jackson will all reprise their respective roles, and I imagine Dash will be recast yet again considering Huckleberry Milne, who voiced him in Incredibles 2, is too old to reprise the role. That is, assuming Incredibles 3 takes place shortly after Incredibles 2 and not many years afterwards, but that’s a conversation for another time.

More to come…