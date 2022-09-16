Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Talks ‘Finishing Touches’ On New Flick After Fan Asks About John Williams’ New Music Release

While the general public is presumably still a ways off from seeing the first Indiana Jones 5 trailer given that the movie isn’t coming out for another nine months, there are lucky individuals over the last few weeks who’ve been treated to some goodies from Harrison Ford’s final outing as the fedora-wearing, whip-wielding archaeologist. Indiana Jones 5 footage debuted exclusively to D23 attendees this past weekend, and before that, composer John Williams premiered one of the movie’s pieces of music at the Hollywood Bowl. Now director James Mangold has talked about putting the “finishing touches” on Indiana Jones 5 while responding to an inquiry about “Helena’s Theme,” the aforementioned musical piece.

This all started when a fan asked James Mangold on Twitter if he’d convinced John Williams to release “Helena’s Theme” on digital, to which Mangold answered, “All in good time.” This led to another fan urging Mangold to push for “a 2 CD or 3 CD release worth of music for the soundtrack instead of the usual 1 CD 75 minute release,” as according to them, the latter only contains less than half of the music recorded for a movie, which, as they said, “never” does John Williams “music justice.” Mangold said to that person:

I agree more is better when it comes to John's brilliant work. But I feel I must point out @LaLaLandRecords has released many multi-disc versions of his scores. Fear not. His team is sharp know what they are doing. Right now, I am focused on finishing touches the film itself!September 5, 2022 See more

So James Mangold is confident that this fan’s wish for a multi-disc Indiana Jones 5 album will be granted, although this is by no means an officially done deal. As far as Mangold goes though, he’s focused on finishing up the movie itself, which he was announced to be directing in February 2020 after Steven Spielberg decided to set down the helming reins, though he remained involved as a producer. It wasn’t until June 2021 that Indiana Jones 5 began filming, and principal photography concluded in late February. Seven months later, Mangold (who also co-wrote the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth) and his team are nearly done piecing Indiana Jones 5 together, and after that the only thing left to do will be to promote the blockbuster closer to its wide release.

Disney and Lucasfilm are still keeping specific plot details about Indiana Jones 5 under wraps, but the proverbial picture has become a little clearer regarding the 2023 movie holds in store. For one thing, the D23 footage revealed that John Rhys-Davies is reprising Indy’s old friend Sallah for the first time since 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Furthermore, the Helena in “Helena’s Theme” is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, who is Indiana Jones’ goddaughter. The Indiana Jones 5 cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters, but none of their characters have been officially identified.

Indiana Jones 5 will premiere in theaters on June 30, 2023, so don’t forget to keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates about the movie. For now though, you can look at hm reuniting with Temple of Doom co-star Ke Huy Quan at D23, as well as see his interactions with The Marvels’ Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Nia DaCosta at the same event.