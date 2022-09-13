Mark Hamill Hypes Awesome Harrison Ford Reunion That Had Nothing To Do With Star Wars

Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford go way back, with the two of them, along with Carrie Fisher, starring in the original Star Wars movies. While we sadly never saw Luke Skywalker and Han Solo reunite in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Hamill and Ford are still quite friendly with one another, as evidenced by when they reunited in 2018 for Fisher’s Hollywood Star ceremony. Because of that, it’s good to see Hamill hyping up a reunion Ford had that didn’t have anything to do with Star Wars.

Along with exclusive Indiana Jones 5 footage being showed at D23 this past weekend, Harrison Ford stopped by the event to promote the 2023 movie. But he wasn’t the only Indiana Jones actor who stopped by D23; Ke Huy Quan, who played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom also showed up because he’s appearing in Loki Season 2. Eventually Ford and Quan crossed paths, and like so many other people on the internet, Mark Hamill was glad to see these two back together, as you’ll see below:

Per Ke Huy Quan’s original Instagram post that shared these reunion photos, this is was the first time he’d seen Harrison Ford in 38 years, as 1984 saw Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom arriving three years after Raiders of the Lost Ark introduced us to Dr. Henry Jones Jr. Of course, Quan looks a little different than when he was playing Indy’s precocious sidekick… ok, jokes aside, seeing a fully-grown Quan beaming next to a jubilant Ford is simply amazing and, as Hamill put it, “so good.” After all, Temple of Doom was Quan’s film debut, so Ford will always hold a special place in his life.

Ke Huy Quan’s reunion with Harrison Ford follows months after he made his acting return in the critically-acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once, where he starred alongside Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. In addition to his forthcoming appearance in Loki Season 2 as an employee of the Time Variance Authority, Quan is also set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ show American Born Chinese. In his younger years, he also appeared in The Goonies and Encino Man.

Alas, while Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford were able to catch up after nearly four decades, it looks as though we’ll never see Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite onscreen. At D23, Harrison Ford confirmed that this will be his final time playing the character, and while the Indiana Jones 5 footage did reveal that John Rhys-Davies is reprising Sallah, there’s no indication that Short Round will be present in this latest adventure. Perhaps there’s a chance that Quan could one day reprise Short Round for a spinoff that follows him going on his own adventures, but unless Lucasfilm decides to recast the Indy role, then we’ll just have to be content with the character fondly recalling his time with his mentor.

We’ll see Harrison Ford back in action when Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters on June 30, 2023, with its cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter Helena, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters. Loki Season 2 will also premiere to Disney+ subscribers sometime in 2023.