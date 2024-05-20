Is Demi Moore Really Nude In The Substance Movie? What She Says About Going Full-Frontal And Her Hollywood Comeback

Demi Moore, synonymous with bold career choices and fearless performances, is making headlines again with her role in the upcoming horror movie The Substance. Directed by the visionary Coralie Fargeat, the film features the Indecent Proposal veteran star alongside Margaret Qualley ( no stranger to intimate scenes ) in a narrative that dives deep into the themes of vulnerability and raw human emotion. The buzz around the now 61-year-old G.I. Jane actress’s performance peaked at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film is competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or. One question on everyone's mind: Is she going full-frontal in The Substance?

It's been nearly three decades since the last time the Striptease star graced the Cannes red carpet, but now she is again doing so for the world premiere of her new body horror flick. The upcoming thriller has garnered significant attention, with critics hailing it as Moore's most impressive big-screen performance in decades. During a press conference at Cannes, posted to YouTube (via the Associated Press ), Demi opened up about the intricacies of filming nude scenes, especially those opposite her young co-star, the unforgettable Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast member Margaret Qualley. Her reflections on the experience offer a profound insight into the challenges and artistic demands of such a role:

I had someone who was a great partner, who I felt very safe with. We obviously were quite close in certain moments – naked – it allowed us also a lot of levity in these moments at how absurd some of these moments were, with us laying on the tile floor. Ultimately it’s just about I think really direct and clear communication and mutual trust.

Her candid response underscores the professional environment and mutual respect essential for navigating such intimate scenes. Demi’s new film required her to bare it all, with several scenes featuring full nudity. At the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the movie on Monday, the Ghost actress discussed the “vulnerable experience.” Addressing this via Variety , The Juror actress offered a thoughtful perspective:

Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story. And it was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish.

In the new horror movie by the Revenge (one of the best movies on the subject ) director, the Charlie’s Angels alum plays a fading celebrity who resorts to a black market drug— the substance—that replicates her cells to create a younger, improved version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley. Moore’s character must coexist with this new being, spending part of her time in a dormant state to allow the other to thrive. In an early scene, the Few Good Men star’s character meticulously examines her nude body before using the drug. When Qualley’s character emerges, she too is fascinated by her new, youthful skin. This stark display of full-frontal nudity for both characters is intense but perhaps essential to the story.

When asked by a reporter in attendance if she felt she had been “canceled” before this role due to her age, Demi responded with her characteristic introspection:

I don’t think I share that perspective of being canceled. My particular perception is that regardless of what is going on outside of you, the real issue is how you are relating to the issue.

The Scarlet Letter actress’s return to the big screen is more than just a comeback; it's a powerful reminder of her dedication to her craft. This new film marks a significant departure from her previous roles, earning her and the crew a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes. The thriller delves into themes of self-hatred, fearlessly critiquing the harsh beauty standards imposed on women by society and confronting the inevitability of aging. It sounds like a grotesque visual presentation combined with an intense sound design, making it a film that is certainly not for the faint of heart, and I absolutely cannot wait to see it.

As anticipation builds for the 2024 movie’s release , Demi Moore's performance promises to be a compelling exploration of human vulnerability, highlighted by her willingness to embrace her character's raw and unfiltered aspects.

