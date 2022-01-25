The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now. Many of the modern classics hitting theaters were made possible thanks to Blumhouse, including hit projects like the Oscar favorite Get Out, plus The Invisible Man and Paranormal Activity. The studio is also behind the Happy Death Day franchise, with fans hoping a threequel arrives sooner rather than later. So is Happy Death Day 3 happening? Here’s the latest from Jason Blum.

Happy Death Day is a pretty wild burgeoning franchise. The first movie is like Groundhog Day but with murder, while the sequel greatly expanded the narrative. It’s for this reason that fans have been so curious about a third installment, with some recently asking Jason Blum about it on social media. He responded with:

Something is stirring. I will say that

Do you hear that sound? It’s horror fans everywhere collectively cheering. While Jason Blum didn’t reveal anything concrete about the development of Happy Death Day 3, apparently there are some things happening from within the studio. Hopefully we’ll get to see Jessica Rothe’s Tree back on the big screen sooner rather than later.

Jason Blum shared this update about the Happy Death Day franchise over on his personal Twitter account. When opening an informal Q&A, one fan asked the producer and CEO of Blumhouse about the possible future of the time-traveling slasher property. And it seems that the Happy Death Day franchise isn’t dead just yet.

The first sequel Happy Death Day 2 U was released in February of 2019, and saw the franchise lean into elements of science fiction. This pivot in the narrative definitely enticed the fans, who immediately started campaigning for a third movie. But it’s been months since there was any update from those involved in the franchise.

The most recent bit of hopeful news about Happy Death Day 3 came months ago, when director Christopher Landon teased that there would be good news in the “distant future.” But the studio pivoted focus to other projects like Halloween Kills and the Welcome to the Blumhouse movies. Hopefully Jason Blum’s newest update is a good sign for those wanting to dive back into the timeloop and see what’s happening with Tree and her friends. After all, the first sequel ended on an intriguing cliffhanger.

Narratively, it seems like the story could go just about anywhere with Happy Death Day 3. The second movie gives a scientific explanation to the bizarre murder loop that Tree lived through int he first movie, with the maguffin being a quantum reactor. She eventually joins an alternate dimension entirely, which further deepened the mythology. And now there’s so many doors open that director-writer Christopher Landon could go seemingly anywhere with the story.