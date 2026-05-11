Is It Just Me, Or Are We Due For Another Trolls Movie?

Ask me what my favorite DreamWorks franchise is. Go ahead. Ask me.

Is it Kung Fu Panda? No, but I do love that series. How about How to Train Your Dragon? Well, that’s a good contender (In fact, I, and others here, especially like the emotional second movie), but no, that’s not my favorite DreamWorks series, either. Then it HAS to be Shrek, right? Well, I’d hate to break it to you, but I don’t even think Shrek is better than Kung Fu Panda.

No, my all-time favorite DreamWorks franchise is Trolls, and I’m just wondering: When the heck are we going to get a fourth movie? Because I miss Branch, Poppy, Bridget, and all of the rest of the gang that make up this colorful, musical world, and I need to talk about it!

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Last One Came Out All The Way Back In 2023!

Do you want to know how long ago I raved about the Trolls series? I was pushing 40 back then, and now, I’m 42! And, in-between that period when I went from being in my late 30s to my early 40s, we still haven’t gotten another Trolls movie. Now, this might not seem like a big deal, as gaps like this in the Trolls series are actually pretty common.

For example, the first movie came out in 2016 (the year my son was born, and my daughter was only 1). The second film, Trolls World Tour, came out during the height of Covid in 2020, and the third film, Trolls Band Together, came out in 2023. So, it went from my kids being too young to see the Trolls movies, to me actually taking them to the theaters to see the latest entry. In that way, my children have grown up with this version of the Trolls, and it makes me sentimental when my daughter plays one of the movies on TV, since the films have been a huge part of her childhood.

However, let’s look back at the spacing between each movie, shall we? The first sequel came out four years after the original, and its sequel came out three years later. We’re currently three years out from Trolls Band Together, and I haven’t heard a peep about a fourth movie.

What gives? Aren’t we due for another one? I mean, we should be, given the pattern of releases, but next on the schedule is Shrek 5, and that was delayed. So, when are we getting the next Trolls? I need to know what happens to Branch’s and Poppy’s relationship status! Speaking of which…

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(Image credit: DreamWorks)

Branch And Poppy’s “Friendship” Was Really Heating Up In The Last Movie

I know this may sound kind of pathetic coming from a 42-year-old man, but I really want to see if Branch and Poppy become an item. The, will-they-won’t-they storyline has been going on since the first movie, and it traveled into the animated series, as well as the subsequent sequels.

Plus, we got the biggest indication that they would become a couple in the last movie, Trolls Band Together, in which Branch reunited with his siblings, and Poppy was super supportive. In fact, in a lot of ways, Poppy almost seemed like she was Branch’s girlfriend, and in turn, he seemed like her boyfriend when Poppy’s long-lost sister, Viva (Camila Cabello) re-emerged in Poppy’s life, and she needed somebody to support her.

This “romance” angle really shouldn’t be a focus of mine, but it is, and it’s because the writers made it a focus. For example, how many times has Branch had to pretend like he doesn’t have the hots for Poppy, and how many times has Poppy flirted with Branch?

Yes, I know I should be more focused on the music side of these films (And I’m getting to that). But, out of everything that I love about these silly Trolls stories, it’s the anticipation that Branch and Poppy will one day be boyfriend and girlfriend that has me clinging on. I can’t help it if I’m invested in this storyline. DreamWorks has been teasing it ever since my daughter was still in diapers, dammit!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

There Have Been A Lot Of Great Pop Songs Since 2023 That Could Make Their Way Into A New Movie

I really can’t stand most modern pop music. Yes, one of the biggest draws of the Trolls movies for me is that they often sing OLD pop songs, like “Sailing” by Christopher Cross, or “Hello” by Lionel Richie. But, the Trolls movies have also dipped into more current pop songs like Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” and “One More Time” by Daft Punk.

Well, what if a fourth Trolls movie surprised us with the Bergens singing “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, or Poppy crooning “Anxiety” by Doechii? In a lot of ways, I would kind of hate this because I’m adamantly against pop songs being forced into movies for the sake of them just being there.

However, on the other hand, I kind of love the idea. Notably because “Not Like Us” and “Anxiety” are NOT brand new songs, and so it would give the film a sense of retro-modernism when the eventual movie does come out…whenever (if ever) it does.

When I was younger, I never got nostalgic for things that were only a few years behind me, but now that I’m older, I kind of cherish things that were only three or four years ago. Depressing, or nah?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Plus, Another Pop Group Would Be Nice To See In A Sequel

Justin Timberlake reuniting with *NSYNC for Trolls Band Together felt like divine storytelling at the time. I mean, here you had Justin Timberlake, a member of one of the biggest boy bands in history, and he was in a musical series without his former bandmates? Well, thankfully, the third movie rectified this issue, and we even got a new song from the group out of it. But, why stop with *NYSNC when you could have a whole other Troll movie with another boy band in it?

Well, based on what Trolls 3 director Walt Dohrn told CinePop (via Screenrant) in 2023 that very well could be the case, as reuniting One Direction could be a direction (no pun intended) for a future movie. When asked if there was any band they'd like to reunite in the future, Dohrn mentioned that a young person suggested that they get One Direction back together. And, okay. I’d be fine with that if it happened. I’ve never been a One Direction fan (Though, I like Harry Styles as a solo artist - oh, and by the way, whatever happened to his role in Eternals?), but I’m fine with the idea.

In fact, I’m better than fine with it. I WANT another boy band added to a hypothetical sequel, and mostly because it adds another dimension to these characters if there are rival boy bands.

So, yeah. More pop groups, please!

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

In The End, I Just Love This Series!

I don’t usually attach myself to any one series (I learned that lesson with the Game of Thrones books), but I’ve just stuck with Trolls for some reason.

I’ve watched all three movies multiple times, have seen all 8 seasons of Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Took my kids to DreamWorks Trolls the Experience when they were younger, and watch the Trolls Holiday Special every year.

So, yeah! I just love Trolls! And, we’re due for another movie, given the release schedules of the previous films. So, where is it? I want it!

But, what do you think? Are you a fellow Trolls fan and want a new movie? I’d love to hear your thoughts!