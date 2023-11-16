NSYNC Is Here: Justin Timberlake And Co. Are All Smiles As The Band Re-reunites For The Premiere Of Trolls Band Together

Justin Timberlake was all smiles as he reunited with his fellow *NSYNC bandmates for the premiere of his movie Trolls Band Together. The boy band recently threw millennials into a frenzy when they released their first new music in 20 years — a song called “Better Place” for the soundtrack . Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel also stood by her man, who has been laying low in the weeks following the release of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ memoir, and everybody seemed to be in good spirits as they celebrated the upcoming release of the Trolls three-quel.

A special screening of Trolls Band Together was held at the famed TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on November 15. Justin Timberlake is reprising his voice role as Branch, partner to Anna Kendrick’s Poppy, and this third installment will center around the blue troll’s past as a member of the boy band BroZone. While JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick don’t have roles in the movie, they did attend the red (or purple, rather) carpet event, looking dapper as they showed off their individual styles.

(Image credit: Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images)

The *NSYNC members coordinated mostly in classic black, save for JC Chasez’s gray suit and pops of color from Joey Fatone’s pants and Lance Bass’ sparkling silver shoes. After appearing together at the MTV VMAs to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift, the boy band has been inundated with questions about what it all meant. Did Justin Timberlake get the band back together just for “Better Place,” or was there the possibility for a new album? Might we see an *NSYNC reunion tour ?

Unfortunately, the vocalists have been noncommittal about what *NSYNC’s future looks like, with the bandmates now all having families and individual career obligations to consider. Excitement over their reunion was also tempered following the release of Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me, in which Justin Timberlake’s ex-girlfriend opened up about having an abortion when they were still together and revealed the story behind her and Timberlake’s big breakup .

The Trolls star has been laying low in the weeks that followed, as the book sparked criticisms of his actions and treatment of Britney Spears. Justin Timberlake even shut off his comments on Instagram , which only led angry fans to bombard his wife Jessica Biel instead. Sources say it’s been “upsetting” for the couple to have things from the past dredged up, but they looked as strong as ever together at the movie premiere as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

(Image credit: Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake has also gotten plenty of support from his bandmates , who reportedly showed him nothing but love amid the backlash. Lance Bass spoke out in the aftermath of The Woman in Me ’s release , saying he hoped fans could take a note from Britney Spears herself, who says she has forgiven her ex-boyfriend.