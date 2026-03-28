I'm So Ready For A Quiet Place Part III. Here's What We Know About The 2027 Horror Movie

When it comes to modern horror franchises, few get moviegoers more excited than A Quiet Place. Over the past decade, the two mainline films and the 2024 spinoff/prequel have left audiences in awe with frightening monsters, rich family dynamics, and some of the most unforgettable theatrical experiences in recent memory. Now, we’re going to go through it all again with A Quiet Place Part III.

If you want to learn all about what’s next for the Abbott family after the bone-chilling and heartpounding events of A Quiet Place Part II’s ending, who is involved this time around, and most importantly, when it’s coming out, stick around. I am about to break down everything we know about one of the most anticipated new horror movies on the horizon. Though I’m excited, let’s try to keep the noise down so we don’t get any of those “Death Angels” after us before the release date…

(Image credit: Paramount)

So, when is A Quiet Place Part III’s release date? Well, Deadline announced in late 2025 that the third chapter in the ongoing Abbott family saga will open in theaters on July 30, 2027, after previously being scheduled to hit theaters three weeks earlier. Though I wish we would be picking up with the family at some point on the 2026 movie schedule, what’s another year after already waiting so long to have those lingering questions answered from the 2021 installment?

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A Quiet Place Part III doesn’t share the date with any competition (not yet, anyway), but the summer 2027 blockbuster season is already shaping up to be one for the ages. With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Shrek 5, Man of Tomorrow, and the Minecraft sequel coming out between June and July, there’s going to be a lot going on.

The Quiet Place Part III Cast

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Since the franchise’s frightening debut back in 2018, A Quiet Place has introduced audiences to some of the most unforgettable characters in modern horror history with the Abbott Family. While we still don’t know if John Krasinski’s Lee Abbott will appear in any flashbacks like the intense A Quiet Place Part II opening chapter, the family members who survived the second film, along with Cillian Murphy’s character, will be returning.

The returning cast members aren’t alone, as Krasinski announced on his Instagram in March 2026 that Jack O’Connell, Jason Clarke, and Katy O’Brian, all of whom have horror experience, would be joining the cast. However, their identities have not yet been revealed at the time of this writing. I’m especially interested in O’Connell’s role, as I would love to see him branch out from his trend of playing menacing villains.

Here’s the full list of everyone announced so far:

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Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott

Cillian Murphy as Emmett

Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott

Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott

Jack O’Connell

Jason Clarke

Katy O’Brian

John Krasinski Is Back As Writer And Director

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Though it’s still not known if he’ll appear in the movie, John Krasinski is serving as both the writer and director once again to make A Quiet Place Part III. A fixture of the franchise since the very beginning (he co-wrote the screenplay with series creators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods as well as the Day One script with director Michael Sarnoski), the Office alum has been pushing the project from behind the scenes for a number of years now, with Emily Blunt telling Collider in May 2021 that her husband and co-star had a “whole arc of ideas that could work” for the planned trilogy.

Going by Krasinski’s Instagram post mentioned above in the cast section, it seems like he’s already finished penning the script. Now the waiting game begins for word on production (more on that later).

What Is A Quiet Place III About?

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Everyone involved with A Quiet Place Part III has been tight-lipped about the movie’s plot (not just because the monsters have insane hearing), but many of us want to know what’s going to go down when we pick back up with the Abbott family next summer. While details are essentially nonexistent at this point, I would be shocked if the latest installment doesn’t make use of Regan Abbott’s discovery at the end of A Quiet Place Part II.

You may recall she learned she could transmit a high-frequency radio signal with her cochlear implant to incapacitate the monsters and give her enough time to kill them. The movie ends with the family broadcasting the signal to other survivors, giving humanity hope. It would be interesting to see how this plan is carried out and where the movie picks up. I guess we’ll have to wait until next July…

Is There Any News On A Quiet Place Part III’s Production?

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As far as I know, nothing has been announced about when A Quiet Place Part III will enter production. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if cameras are rolling at some point before the start of summer.

First, the script appears to be finished or at least enough for the screenplay to be given to the cast. Next, the film is set for release in July 2027, and there’s bound to be a fair amount of post-production work. Then, there’s John Krasinski’s upcoming action thriller, Jack Ryan: Ghost War, which is slated to hit theaters on May 20, 2026. I imagine he will have some press work to do in the lead-up to the film’s release, meaning it’ll probably be this summer.

How To Watch The Previous A Quiet Place Movies

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At the time of this writing, it has been just short of eight years since A Quiet Place stormed into theaters and kicked off a massive horror franchise. That said, there’s a good chance that some out there haven’t revisited the 2018 instant classic since then. If you’re in that camp and want to go back and watch the full series, all three movies are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

Expect to hear a whole lot more about A Quiet Place Part III in the weeks and months to come.