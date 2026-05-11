Was Nate Ever Going To Be In The Devil Wears Prada 2? The Director Explained

Many were excited when it was officially that The Devil Wears Prada would be made and would reunite director David Frankel with members of the original cast.. Key talent like Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all reprised their roles (and did so effortlessly, might I say). However, one Devil Wears Prada cast member, Adrian Grenier, didn’t make the cut, and Frankel got real about whether Grenier's character, Nate, was ever going to appear.

It goes without saying that fans have had mixed takes on Adrian Grenier's Nate, the now-former boyfriend to Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs. Despite that, many seemed to express interest in the possibility of Nate showing up again. Ultimately, Frankel got honest with Variety, explaining how much thought was truly put into a potential appearance from Nate in his 2026 movie schedule entry:

An appearance by Nate [Adrien Grenier]. We debated, and we couldn’t find a really satisfying way to integrate him into the story. And we didn’t want to just do a run-in, so in the end, he didn’t make the script. But we have great affection for him, and I really salute Adrien’s Starbucks commercials, because they’re genius and hilarious and so wonderfully self-deprecating. He really performs well in them, and he’s really funny. So, I’m thrilled that he still is part of the universe of the movie in that way.

I absolutely agree with David Frankel that it wouldn’t make sense for Nate to return in the sequel. In the dramedy flick, Andy returns to Runway as she takes on the Features editor position and tries to save the publication from going under. Way back when, Nate mocked the fashion world and Andy’s role in it, so the notion of him remaining with Andy at this point would be a real head-scratcher. And, even if Nate did appear as Andy's ex, I'm not sure an appearance from her former beau would've organically fit into the sequel's story.

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In the years since TDWP came out, many debated whether Nate was a truly despicable romantic partner. He certainly does serve as something of a heel throughout the movie (which is streaming on your HBO Max subscription). Ultimately, though, the character's purpose is to was to help represent how Andy evolves throughout the film, especially after she becomes Miranda Priestly’s assistant.

Some contemporary viewers of Prada have also started to see things more from Andy’s perspective of wanting a boyfriend who’s supportive of his girlfriend’s rise in the workplace and her interests. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, understood the hate for Andy’s boyfriend, but also defended the character for attempting to be a moral compass for her.

Anne Hathaway also shared mixed feelings whether Nate was a true villain, as she felt that both he and Andy acted like “brats” and that such behavior shouldn't be held against two people in their 20s. That's certainly a fair argument compared to pointing fingers at either character.

Interestingly, Frankel also recently said to Variety that on the off chance a threequel happens, he wouldn't be opposed to revisiting Nate. On that note, when Adrian Grenier was asked about his supposed “villain” role in the first movie, he said he’d like a spinoff movie focusing on his character's current exploits.

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Whether there's a market for such a spinoff is unclear, but what seems evident is that Grenier is having fun (and making money) off his Prada 2 omission. Check out his hilarious Starbucks commercial below:

I'd be lying if I said it wouldn't at least be interesting to get a sense of where Nate is today but, having seen The Devil Wears Prada 2, I don't think it's any worse off for not having him. Still, there's always the chance that a third movie brings Adrian Grenier's character back for one reason or another. For now, check out the TDWP2 in theaters now.