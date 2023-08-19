Samuel L. Jackson And His Wife Celebrated Over 50 Years Together By Dancing In Matching Bellbottoms, And They’re Relationship Goals

While we all get super excited about new celebrity couples, and tend to call them “couple goals” from time to time, the real relationship goals are pairs who have been together for decades. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson are one of those duos. Not only did they just celebrate 43 years of marriage and over 50 years as a couple, the two also did in style by rocking a matching pair of bellbottoms and dancing their hearts out. Now, that’s what I’d call the ultimate “couple goals.”

The pair got married in 1980, and Jackson took to his Instagram stories to show his love for his partner. He started with an adorable photo of them together, writing:

Happy Anniversary [two pink hearts emoji] 43 Years In The Blink Of An Eye

Then, things got really fun as he proceeded to upload a video of them dancing together in matching leather bellbottoms. Along with the stylish flared-out pants, they’re also rocking coordinated sparkly headwear. It’s so silly and wholesome, you simply have to see it for yourself:

(Image credit: Samuel L. Jackson's Instagram)

While it’s technically the Jacksons' 43rd wedding anniversary, they’ve been together for 53 years. In his next Instagram story slide, the Secret Invasion star humorously noted that his wife “test drove” him for ten years. You can see the adorable, and sassy, post for yourself below:

(Image credit: Samuel L. Jackson Instagram)

This highly fashionable couple (I mean you saw those bellbottoms) really seem to be head over heels for each other five decades after falling for one another, and I’m obsessed.

Jackson and Richardson Jackson share one daughter, Zoe. Along with their little family, they also work together professionally.

Most recently, they worked together on the Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson. Richardson Jackson directed the production, while the long-time Marvel actor starred in it alongside John David Washington and Danielle Brooks. At the premiere of the play, there was a little Pulp Fiction reunion backstage , and people really showed up to support the couple and August Wilson’s work.

The couple has also worked together on numerous films across the last three decades. That list includes acting together in projects like 1995’s Losing Isaiah and 2009’s Mother and Child as well as producing with each other on 2021’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

These two have also found great success in the entertainment industry individually. While Jackson has been playing Nick Fury for well over a decade while taking on tons of other projects, his partner has appeared on shows like Blue Bloods and Grey’s Anatomy, where she played Maggie’s mom . She’s also done a lot of work on Broadway, appearing in plays like To Kill a Mockingbird and A Raisin in the Sun.

Not only do these two have illustrious careers, but they also have a love for each other that’s just as, if not more, impressive.