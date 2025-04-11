I Was Already Excited For Sinners, But Its Wildly Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Me Even More Jazzed

The build up to the 2025 release of Ryan Coogler's upcoming horror movie Sinners has had me on the edge of my seat. Every new piece of information we have been given has made me more and more excited. As far as I’ve seen there hasn’t been one negative thing said about the project, which is high praise. And now, with only a week of waiting left, critics have released their reviews. While I normally don’t put too much stock in other people's opinions, even I can’t ignore the fact that the reviews are insanely impressive. And it just makes me more hyped.

When the first reactions of Sinners came rolling in it was nothing but praise, even the legendary Spike Lee had nothing but praise, stating it was his “greatest experience” watching a film in years. So it’s no surprise that as of writing this, Ryan Coogler's Sinners has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is no easy feat, especially for a movie in the horror genre.

Some of the top critic comments include:

“Sinners is propulsive and stirring entertainment, messy but always compelling. The film’s fascinating array of genres and tropes and ideas swirls together in a way this is, I suppose singularly American.” – Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair

“A film of breathtaking audacity” – Linda Marric of HeyUGuys

“Coogler’s keen eye for social commentary and ability to craft a must-see theatrical experience allows Sinners to be far better than your average horror fare.” – Jonathan Sim of ComingSoon.net

“Ryan Coogler enters the horror real and nails it in Sinners, which drops vampires into a deeply personal, heartfelt, emotional, sexy, and bloody story that’ll stick with you.” – Eric Goldman of IGN Movies

As a long time, horror movie fan (and budding cinephile), I’ve come to take critic reviews with an insanely big grain of salt. Enjoyment of something as creative as a movie is very subjective, it’s hard to appease everyone and make something that is universally enjoyed. And often critic reviews can make or break a movie before it even hits theaters.

So the fact that Sinners has so far managed to captivate everyone who watches it, including cast member Omar Benson Miller, who was willing to stand and watch the whole movie after only a ten-minute clip. All of this just shows that Ryan Coogler has struck gold.

Aside from critic reviews, Michael B. Jordan gave big praises to co-star Hailee Steinfeld’s performance; and since its trailer’s releases, hype has been going up exponentially. Especially in myself. I rarely ever go to see movies on opening weekend (mainly just because I don’t want to deal with a crowded theater) but I am certainly going to throw elbows to get a ticket for Sinners. And that’s not an exaggeration or hyperbole. I just really want April 18th to be tomorrow.