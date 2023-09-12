Jackass Star Steve-O Posted Four Of His Mugshot Photos, And I Have A Clear Favorite

Let it never be said that the cast of Jackass have not led interesting lives. While Bam Margera has continued to be in the headlines for a host of reasons, most of them not great, Steve-O is still out there doing his own thing. He’s currently on tour and he’s celebrating his final shows in Florida by showing off his collection of Florida mugshots, like you do.

Steve-O is getting ready for the final four shows of his Bucket List tour and advertised them on Instagram by showing off mugshots of the four times he was arrested in the state. I don’t know just what he was up to each time, but I really appreciate mugshot number three. In the other ones he’s trying to look like he doesn’t really care he got arrested, but in that one, there’s a clear “yeah, here we are again” sort of vibe that I appreciate.

When you look at actual mugshots you tend to see expressions like the other three of these, an attempt to convey that it's no big deal that you just got arrested. The other possibility is a look of fear as you realize you have been arrested and you don't know what's going to happen next. That's why the other image is so perfect. He's not trying to make it look like this is no big deal. You can see that he actually doesn't feel like it's a big deal. He can't be bothered to even pretend like he's a tough guy.

It says something about the life and times of Steve-O that while there are records of him being arrested for a variety of interesting offenses literally all over the world, I have no idea what he did any of the four times he was arrested in Florida. I found a suggestion that at least one of these is from a DUI, and Steve-O has a known history of substance abuse, but only the Jackass icon knows for sure.

I suppose it shouldn’t be too big a shock that a bunch of guys who have a willingness to put their bodies at risk regularly might occasionally end up on the wrong side of the law. Steve-O's Jackass stunts are worthy of a highlight reel all their own. As mentioned, his most noteworthy arrests, and there are several, don’t even cover whatever he got up to in Florida, so the guy has been arrested many, many…many times in his life.

A lot of it was drug-related, leading to Steve-O entering rehab back in 2008. His only major run-in with the law since then was as part of an anti-SeaWorld protest, Steve-O is a major animal rights advocate, in 2015. climbed a construction crane during the protest, which he apparently did completely sober, which is perhaps even more impressive.

If these were all “under the influence” arrests, as seems quite possible then Steve-O should be going back to Florida without likely getting arrested again. He has reportedly maintained his sobriety since his time in rehab, a fact which unfortunately has not influenced his Jackass co-star Bam Margera. Still, it may lead to some funny stories when he returns to Florida on his tour.