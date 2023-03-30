Reality TV personality Bam Margera has been a public figure for decades now, and there are plenty of fans who care about the Jackass icon. Recently he's been making headlines thanks to a custody battle with his ex, as well as very public struggles with substance issues. After trying to stay sober with Steve-O and going to rehab, Bam Margera was arrested for public intoxication. Here's the story.

Bam Margera has had a number of public scuffles over the last few years, especially related to his substance abuse issues. Indeed, his inability to stay sober was why he was cut from Jackass Forever, and is also seemingly the origin of his custody battle. And per a new report by TMZ, Margera was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication Wednesday March 29th in Burbank.

Per this report, police got a call at 3:45pm regarding Bam Margera and a confrontation happening at a Thai restaurant. When officers arrived, they reportedly found the Jackass star in a heated argument with a woman. He was seemingly unable to keep it together thanks to being heavily intoxicated, resulting in his arrest. Luckily it's just a misdemeanor, and the situation wasn't escalated further.

It sounds like Bam Margera's ex and the mother of his child Nikki Boyd was inside said Thai restaurant, but it's unclear if she was involved in the argument with the Viva La Bam star. For her part, Boyd has filed for separation, and is also seemingly keeping their child Phoenix largely away from his father. We'll have to see if his public intoxication arrest factors into their custody battle.

This arrest is only the most recent example of Bam Margera making headlines related to his sobriety journey. As previously mentioned, he was court ordered to attend rehab, although he did escape from one establishment, only to be brought back. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like he's maintained his sobriety in recent months.

Aside from his very public issues with alcohol, Bam Margera also had fans concerned for his health, thanks to a dangerous bout of Covid-19 back in December that resulted in him being hospitalized and even put on a ventilator. Luckily he was able to to recover, but this is yet another struggle that's come the skateboarder's way in recent memory.

Bam Margera has been consistently making headlines, including some viral moments that occurred just this month. He was recently arrested for domestic violence for allegedly kicking a woman. And the former Jackass star turned heads when revealing a new face tattoo just days ago.

Clearly the stakes are high for Bam Margera's health and personal life right now. It should be interesting to see if Steve-O or any of his friends/coworkers end up responding to his most recent legal shakeup. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.