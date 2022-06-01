Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Speaks Out On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
By Adam Holmes last updated
The actress has shared her thoughts on the Oscars altercation.
Coming out of the 2022 Academy Awards, the most talked-about moment wasn’t one of the ceremony’s actual winners, but about an altercation that happened onstage. Following Chris Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald appearance, a result of her alopecia, her husband, Will Smith, slapped the comedian. A little over two months later, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally spoken out about what happened between the two men.
The latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk is focused on people who deal with alopecia, and the actress opened “Alopecia: The Devastating Impact” with the below words that also addressed the Will Smith and Chris Rock encounter at the Oscars:
This particular bit of Oscars drama unfolded when Chris Rock came out to present the Best Documentary Feature category, and among the jokes he told was telling Jada Pinkett Smith that he can’t wait to see her in G.I. Jane 2, i.e. comparing her bald look to how Demi Moore appeared in 1997’s G.I. Jane. Will Smith was seen on camera laughing while Jada Pinkett Smith just rolled her eyes, but just seconds later, Will walked onstage, slapped Rock, returned to his seat and told the SNL alum to keep his wife’s name out of his “fucking mouth.” Months later, Jada Pinkett Smith only wants her husband and Rock to patch things up rather than remain divided. She also indicated that as far as she and Will Smith are concerned, this incident hasn’t derailed them from dealing with life’s challenges together.
Although Jada Pinkett Smith’s statement comes months after the slap happened, the incident certainly didn’t leave the public conversation quickly. The day afterwards, Will Smith issued a formal apology to Chris Rock, but it’s since been reported that the former hasn’t personally reached out to the latter. Will Smith then resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 1, and a week later, the organization banned the Men in Black actor from attending the Oscars and any other Academy-related event for the next 10 years. Plenty of celebrities have also given their take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, including Seth Meyers bringing it up at NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation and Steve Harvey discussing the incident while speaking at an Atlanta law school.
Now that Jada Pinkett Smith has responded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, we’ll have to wait and see if her wish for them to reconcile comes true. Should that happen and it’s made public, CinemaBlend will pass that news along. Until then, you can look through our 2022 release schedule to figure out what movies to watch later this year.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.