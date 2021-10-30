Jake Gyllenhaal And Guy Ritchie Are Officially Teaming Up For An Exciting Action-Thriller

It’s a busy moment in time for Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently released his shot-in-quarantine thriller The Guilty on Netflix and has a Michael Bay film called Ambulance coming early next year, among a ton of other projects. Even so, the actor has just added another leading role his lineup of upcoming work, this time in collaboration with Guy Ritchie , the filmmaker famous for movies like Sherlock Holmes, Snatch and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The upcoming Ritchie movie will be an action-thriller called The Interpreter.

The Interpreter will see Jake Gyllenhaal playing a sergeant who is on his last tour of duty and teamed with a local interpreter named Ahmed to survey a region. When their unit is ambushed on patrol, Gyllenhaal’s character of Sergeant John Kinley and yet-to-be-cast character of Ahmed become the lone survivors. Linley is severely injured and Ahmed risks his life to carry him across miles of “grueling terrain” to get the two of them to safety. Once Kinley returns home to the United States, he learns his partner was not given his promised passage to America.

Thus, in order to repay the debt Kinley feels to Ahmed, he returns to the heart of the war zone to find Ahmed and his family before local militias get to them. The Interpreter sounds like a heartwarming, yet tense action-filled movie for Guy Ritchie and Jake Gyllenhaal to take on. News of the collaboration comes straight from STXfilms , which is the production company funding the movie.

The Interpreter is co-written by Guy Ritchie and his frequent collaborators Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who also worked with the filmmaker on scripts for his two most recent movies, Wrath of Man and The Gentlemen. The Interpreter is reportedly inspired by actual conversations with soldiers and the interpreters who often risk their lives to be by their side in dangerous situations. The upcoming movie will perhaps bring to light some unspoken heroes people often overlook.

The Interpreter is already set to begin filming on January 10, 2022 on location in Spain. Guy Ritchie wrapped shooting another film earlier this year called Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre with Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Bugsy Malone, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Hugh Grant. Operation Fortune is a spy movie focused on an undercover mission to stop a billionaire arms broker from selling deadly weapons.