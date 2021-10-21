Michael Bay's Ambulance Trailer Drops Jake Gyllenhaal And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Into A Wild Blend Of Speed And Heat

What would happen if you crossbred Jan de Bont’s Speed with Michael Mann’s Heat? Apparently, no one but Michael Bay thought to ask that question, as he’s blended both of those ‘90s classics into the wild result that is his latest film, Ambulance . Dropping Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya-Abdul Mateen II into a heist gone horribly wrong, the action goes mobile, with a very sensitive ticking clock scenario in the mix.

Adopted brothers Will (Yahya-Abdul Mateen II) and Danny Sharp (Jake Gyllenhaal) are the heart of Ambulance’s crazy, kinetic drama, courtesy of Universal Pictures’ first full look . With Will in desperate need of money to pay for his wife’s life saving operation, he turns to his brother for some help. Though instead of a simple loan, Danny offers Will the opportunity of a lifetime: $32 million, in the largest robbery LA history has ever known. The course of Bayhem never runs straight and true though, as what was supposed to be a simple task turns out to be a reckless race against time, thanks to the theft of the titular Ambulance.

Ambulance crashes into theaters on February 18th, 2022 ; so you’ve got some time to prepare. You can either check out the rest of what 2021’s movie selection has to offer, as there’s plenty of action left to discover. Or you could zoom over to the 2022 release schedule, and see what’s going on in the year to come.

