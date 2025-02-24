Jamie Foxx Celebrated Michael Vick And Threw It Back To Any Given Sunday To Honor Black History Month

Jamie Foxx has always been vocal about his admiration for trailblazers, and this time, he’s using Black History Month to shine a light on one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history—Michael Vick. The Oscar-winning actor , known for his wide-ranging roles in film, TV, and music, recently took to social media to reflect on what the former Atlanta Falcon QB’s impact meant to him and why representation in sports matters. And in true Foxx fashion, he tied it all back to his legendary sports culture-changing role of Willie “Steamin” Beamen from Any Given Sunday.

Taking to Instagram , the Soul voice performer shared an image of himself standing next to Vick from 2023, each holding up each other’s jerseys—Vick with Beamen’s No. 13 from the 1999 sports drama and the Back in Action star with the iconic No. 7 Atlanta Falcons jersey. The Hollywood A-lister captioned his post, opening up about why Vick was such an important figure for him growing up, emphasizing how seeing a Black quarterback succeed in the NFL was inspiring.

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) A photo posted by on

Foxx’s connection to football runs deeper than just fandom. His portrayal of quarterback Willie Beamen in Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday, maybe not one of the best sports movies , still became one of his most iconic roles , depicting a young, flashy, and unconventional player who disrupts the league’s old-school system. In many ways, Beamen’s rise in the film mirrored what Vick did in real life—bringing a dynamic, never-before-seen style to the quarterback position and proving that Black QBs could dominate in the NFL.

Vick’s impact on the game is undeniable, and the Collateral star made it clear just how much he respects the former quarterback’s influence. In his Instagram caption, he wrote:

@mikevick I commented on someone’s page about the importance of a black quarterback.. they didn’t understand what I was saying because they don’t want to understand… the reason you were important to me when I was coming up is because I saw someone who looked like me playing quarterback just made me happy that’s all… when we had been told for so long that the quarterback position was not for us… you came along and made it exciting and cool…. Biggups my name is Willie… #blackexcellence #happyblackhistorymonth

The Dreamgirls alum’s tribute not only honors the former NFL star’s legacy but also emphasizes the importance of representation in sports. Seeing someone who looks like you succeed can be a powerful motivator, and Vick’s journey helped pave the way for the next generation of dual-threat quarterbacks, including stars like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

For those interested in diving deeper into this topic or are just curious what to watch during Black History Month , a three-part docuseries, Evolution of the Black Quarterback, dropped on one of the best streaming services and is now available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription . Featuring Foxx himself, the documentary follows Vick as he explores the history of Black quarterbacks, reflecting on their struggles, celebrating their achievements, and discussing the future of the position with some of the game’s most influential figures.

Jamie Foxx’s post isn’t just a moment of nostalgia—it’s a reminder of the power of representation. Seeing someone who looks like you achieve greatness can be a game-changer, whether in Hollywood, sports, or beyond. As he continues celebrating Black excellence this month, the Django Unchained actor is making it clear that moments like these matter.