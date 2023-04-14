Jamie Foxx’s Movie With Cameron Diaz Left In The Lurch After Medical Emergency

Actor Jamie Foxx was set to make a big-screen return alongside past co-star Cameron Diaz (her first role since officially announcing her retirement in 2018 ) for the upcoming action movie , appropriately titled Back in Action. However, Foxx was unexpectedly hospitalized recently due to “medical complications,” which has left the forthcoming flick sadly in the lurch.

The news that Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized began to make waves on Wednesday April 12, after the star’s daughter Corinne posted a statement to Instagram . According to TMZ , the sudden illness has left the movie’s producers scrambling and created a domino effect for other projects that Foxx is involved in. Though sources allegedly gave conflicting reports, “multiple sources” told the outlet that Foxx still had nearly eight days of shooting on his and Diaz’s movie.

Limited information has been made public about the medical emergency involving the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor. But it has been reported that he was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning due to a severe medical condition that prompted his family members to fly to Atlanta to be with him. Doctors are unsure of the cause and will conduct tests in the coming days. At present, there is no timetable for his release or return to filming. However, his family did provide a positive update letting fans know that after “quick action,” the Day Shift actor was “on his way to recovery.”

TMZ has received conflicting reports from production sources regarding the film’s status. While some claim that filming will wrap up next week, it is unclear how this could be possible with eight days left for Jamie Foxx’s scenes. The filmmakers may opt to rewrite the script, use a stand-in, or cut certain scenes to ensure the film’s completion. On Thursday, People reported that a stand-in was indeed used for Foxx by the producers.

Back in Action is set to mark Cameron Diaz’s first film role in nearly a decade. The Mask actress last appeared in a movie in 2014, starring alongside Jamie Foxx in the modern retelling of Annie. Foxx revealed Diaz’s comeback on social media by posting an audio clip of a conversation they had together.

With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Jamie Foxx has established himself as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. His impressive filmography includes many box office hits and critically acclaimed productions. Foxx holds the distinction of being nominated for two Academy Awards in the same year, ultimately winning the Best Actor award for his riveting portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic Ray. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Collateral. In 2023, Foxx received another recognition, as he was nominated for a Grammy Award.

The 53-year-old actor’s sudden illness has undoubtedly caused concerns among his fans, but there’s no doubt that his health is the star’s and filmmakers’ top priority at the moment. As fans, we can only hope that Foxx recovers quickly and returns to doing what he does best, entertaining audiences worldwide with his immense talent.

We here at CinemaBlend will closely monitor Jamie Foxx’s recovery and keep our readers updated on any news regarding his health and upcoming projects, specifically, the status of Back in Action. We send our heartfelt well wishes to the talented actor and his loved ones during this challenging time.