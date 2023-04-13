After Jamie Foxx Was Hospitalized For A 'Medical Complication,' His Family Shares Update On His Recovery

Celebrated actor Jamie Foxx is set to return to the screen with a movie that reunites him with former co-star Cameron Diaz in her return to acting , but the star recently underwent what sounds like a truly scary situation for him and his family. Foxx was hospitalized with what has been described as a “medical complication,” and a statement via his daughter reveals the latest on his recovery.

The news that Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized began to spread on the evening of Wednesday, April 12. In a statement from the Instagram account of Foxx’s daughter Corinne, the family said:

From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family

The statement from the family didn’t share any details about the nature of this “medical complication,” but the update is nonetheless welcome. “On his way to recovery” after "quick action" suggests that Jamie Foxx’s health is on the mend after a situation that could have gone much worse.

Although Corinne Foxx – who worked with her father as a writer and executive producer on Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me and shared some real-life embarrassing stories with her dad after the show’s premiere – didn’t reveal details, TMZ reports that the situation was serious enough that Jamie Foxx was hospitalized on Tuesday morning and members of the Foxx family came from out of town to be with him. The outlet cites a source stating that he is “communicating now, and that’s good news.”

At the time of writing, Corinne Foxx reposted the statement on her Instagram Story but hasn't otherwise elaborated on the initial post. Fans concerned about Jamie Foxx’s health may not want to expect frequent updates, given his daughter’s request for privacy on behalf of the family. Hopefully they are indeed given the privacy they request in what must be a difficult time.

Jamie Foxx has a long list of hit films and shows to his name, including becoming one of the rare actors to be nominated for two Academy Awards in the same year. He of course won the Best Film Actor in a Leading Role Oscar in 2005 for his performance as Ray Charles in the powerful biopic Ray , and was also nominated for Best Film Actor in a Supporting Role in the same year for his performance in Collateral. More recently, he was nominated for a Grammy in early 2023.