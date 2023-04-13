After Jamie Foxx Was Hospitalized For A 'Medical Complication,' His Family Shares Update On His Recovery
Jamie Foxx's family has an update on his condition after he was hospitalized.
Celebrated actor Jamie Foxx is set to return to the screen with a movie that reunites him with former co-star Cameron Diaz in her return to acting, but the star recently underwent what sounds like a truly scary situation for him and his family. Foxx was hospitalized with what has been described as a “medical complication,” and a statement via his daughter reveals the latest on his recovery.
The news that Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized began to spread on the evening of Wednesday, April 12. In a statement from the Instagram account of Foxx’s daughter Corinne, the family said:
The statement from the family didn’t share any details about the nature of this “medical complication,” but the update is nonetheless welcome. “On his way to recovery” after "quick action" suggests that Jamie Foxx’s health is on the mend after a situation that could have gone much worse.
Although Corinne Foxx – who worked with her father as a writer and executive producer on Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me and shared some real-life embarrassing stories with her dad after the show’s premiere – didn’t reveal details, TMZ reports that the situation was serious enough that Jamie Foxx was hospitalized on Tuesday morning and members of the Foxx family came from out of town to be with him. The outlet cites a source stating that he is “communicating now, and that’s good news.”
At the time of writing, Corinne Foxx reposted the statement on her Instagram Story but hasn't otherwise elaborated on the initial post. Fans concerned about Jamie Foxx’s health may not want to expect frequent updates, given his daughter’s request for privacy on behalf of the family. Hopefully they are indeed given the privacy they request in what must be a difficult time.
Jamie Foxx has a long list of hit films and shows to his name, including becoming one of the rare actors to be nominated for two Academy Awards in the same year. He of course won the Best Film Actor in a Leading Role Oscar in 2005 for his performance as Ray Charles in the powerful biopic Ray, and was also nominated for Best Film Actor in a Supporting Role in the same year for his performance in Collateral. More recently, he was nominated for a Grammy in early 2023.
Notably, he leads the cast up the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, which will reunite him with Cameron Diaz after they first shared the screen in Annie. TMZ reported that Jamie Foxx has been working on Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia, although it’s not clear if he was working on the film when he suffered his medical complication. Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the Oscar winner and his family in this time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann