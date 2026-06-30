Jason Momoa Thinks He Knows Exactly How Superman Would React To Lobo (Exclusive)

In addition to serving as the first solo outing for Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El in the DCU, Supergirl also ushers in the debut of Lobo, played by the vivacious Jason Momoa. The reactions to the DC film have showered praise upon Momoa’s portrayal of the eccentric and violent bounty hunter and, at this point, the antihero seems to be striking a chord with fans. I’m particularly curious as to which major players Lobo will interact with next, and Momoa actually told CinemaBlend how he thinks Superman would respond to his character.

Lobo and Kara have a somewhat complex and humorous relationship, given that both of them find each other annoying on some level. However, without going into spoilers, they seem to find some level of mutual respect for each other by the end of the film. The Man of Steel is quite different from his cousin, of course, which is why CB asked Momoa how Superman might feel about Lobo. Ultimately, the fan-favorite actor’s take is as honest as it is humorous:

Oh, I'm just an annoyance. I'm just an annoyance to Superman.

Honestly, I’m tempted to agree, as Kal-El and the “Main Man” are shown to have a somewhat tense relationship dynamic in comics and TV shows. My own first experience of seeing the two interact was in the DC Animated Universe via Superman: The Animated Series, in which Kal saw the motorcycle-riding Czarnian as more of a nuisance than anything else. Judging by Momoa’s comments, he’s of the belief that his character would bother Supes in the DCU as well:

I would think so. He's just like, ‘Oh, man,’ like just a pain in his ass. I mean, but we can also brawl, so it would be good to…. I'd like to think that Superman wouldn't stoop to that level, but I would probably, like, try to [makes noise].... push his buttons a little bit. And then, you know, wouldn't mind having a little tussle with him.

Considering Superman’s strength and Lobo’s immortality, I’d say that would be quite a “tussle” for the ages. I really do hope, though, that David Corenswet’s Supes and Jason Momoa’s Last Czarnian do get the opportunity to cross paths in an upcoming DC movie. The question is just where and when that might happen. Given Momoa’s character is such a wild card, it’s hard to say where he might pop up next. The actor has revealed, though, that he’s open to doing a solo film – only on the condition that it’s rated R.

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What I’ll say is that it would be a missed opportunity for Lobo not to return at some point and rub shoulders with the Big Blue Boy Scout or other major DC characters. The mere thought of Supes doing battle with the “Scourge o’ the Cosmos” is just too exciting not to consider. I’m confident that studio head James Gunn and co. will make that happen at some point but, until then, I’ll just remain satisfied that Jason Momoa achieved his dream of playing the cigar-chomping hitman.

Check out Lobo’s first appearance in the DCU by heading to a theater and checking out Supergirl. Also, grab an HBO Max subscription to check out Superman as well as the character’s DCAU-set show.