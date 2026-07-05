‘People Just Like Watching Me Drink Beer.’ Jason Momoa On The Parallels Between His First Appearance As Aquaman And Lobo

Minor spoilers for DC Studios’ Supergirl lie ahead.

When it comes to superhero movies, Jason Momoa holds a sweet distinction, as one of a group of actors who’ve been able to play two prominent roles. Momoa was hired to play Aquaman years ago as part of the DC Extended Universe and, in 2024, the fan-favorite actor achieved his dream of being cast as Lobo in the DCU. These particular versions of the DC characters do have their similarities, and even their first on-screen appearances are similar. Momoa is also aware of those parallels, and he shared a funny take with CinemaBlend.

The first sighting of Arthur Curry (Aquaman) in the DCEU technically comes in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice via footage glimpsed by Diana Prince. However, his formal debut happens in Justice League and, an early scene shows him chugging down a beer at a bar at an Icelandic village. And, funny enough, Lobo’s DCU debut in Supergirl sees him enjoying a drink at a bar on the planet Bilquis, where he encounters Kara Zor-El and Ruthye Marye Knoll. CinemaBlend had the chance to ask Momoa if the similarities of these debuts were intentional, and he jokingly refuted that notion with a perfect quip:

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No. People just like watching me drink beer. And I'm, like, really good at it.

It’s true that Momoa has played plenty of characters who’ve enjoyed a good brew now and then. Superhero movie fans would likely agree with me when I say that the A-lister’s DC characters are particularly strong drinkers. I love this comment from Momoa, because it indicates the level of self-awareness he has when it comes not only to his characters but his own on-screen persona as a whole. Still, the star stressed that he was not responsible for Lobo and Arthur’s beverage choices:

No, that was how it was written. I actually did not put that in there [in] either one. No, no, but .… I’ll have to play the hell out of it, you know, and I will.

More on Lobo (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures) Jason Momoa Thinks He Knows Exactly How Superman Would React To Lobo (Exclusive)

What we have here is an actor who’s committed to his craft and, with that, he’s found considerable success. In terms of DC, Momoa’s profile rose after Aquaman earned more than $1 billion worldwide following its release in 2018. Momoa subsequently spoke about finding “baffling” levels of fame due to the movie’s success. Still, he’s apparently been able to handle the fame well, and what he appreciates is that it’s happening later in life. Momoa is specifically grateful that he’s become busy years after having been able to be with his kids during their formative years.

More recently, Momoa has been revelling in his Lobo casting, and he’s also spoken about the amount of work it took to transform him into the Czarnian bounty hunter. As it stands, Momoa seems keen on playing the role for the foreseeable future, though he said he’d only do a Lobo solo film if it were R-rated. Momoa also spoke about the prospect of someone playing Aquaman in the DCU. While he initially joked about taking that person out, he expressed openness to seeing that recasting.

Regardless of who plays the King of Atlantis next, I’d like to think fans won’t forget Jason Momoa’s take on the character and, so far, fans seem to dig his take on Lobo as well. Here’s hoping the cigar-smoking alien will return sooner rather than later and that he’ll continue to enjoy a good drink here and there. For right now, though, check out his DCU debut in Supergirl, which is now playing in theaters alongside other