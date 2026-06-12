Jason Momoa Has One Condition To Make A Solo Lobo Movie: ‘I'm Not Doing It Unless…’
I've got to agree with him.
It's an exciting time to be a DC fan, because co-CEO James Gunn's newly formed DCU is about to expand again. The upcoming DC movie Supergirl is nearly here, and it will include Jason Momoa's debut as Lobo. Both the actor and the fans have been waiting for him to play the cosmic bounty hunter, and are curious about where he might pop up next. The Game of Thrones actor is down for a solo movie, but he's got one specific condition for it.
Supergirl's trailer debuted Momoa's take on Lobo, and it looks like an incredible role for the hulking actor. While promoting the movie, he spoke to Collider and revealed the way he'd like to approach a Lobo solo movie. In his words:
He certainly didn't mince his words. Despite how much Jason Momoa loves Lobo, he only wants to do his own movie if it can be rated R. It seems he wants a possible solo movie to be more adult-oriented, allowing the violence and language of the gruff antihero to take center stage. And I've got to say, I think he's got a point.
Lobo is a unique character in DC lore, one that has been adapted in animation a number of times. Supergirl is the first live-action version on the big screen, and while that movie is indeed PG-13, Jason Momoa thinks that a movie revolving around his character should be Rated R. And giving the bounty hunter the ability to have a foul mouth and intense violence sounds like the correct way to let Lobo take center stage. We'll have to see if this actually happens or not.
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Whether or not we see Lobo get his own movie (regardless of rating) is likely related to how Supergirl performs at the box office, and if audiences embrace Jason Momoa's new DC character. But there's been some history of DC movies getting R ratings, specifically the Joker movies and the upcoming Clayface movie. So it's not totally out of the question to think of Lobo getting that treatment.
Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list, complete with Jason Momoa. Fingers crossed that Lobo gets his own movie sometime in the future, even if it's not listed in the first slate of DCU projects, aka Gods and Monsters.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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