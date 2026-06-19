See Jason Momoa Literally Roll Into The Supergirl Premiere In Lobo Mode With His (‘Hoodrat’) Friends On Motorcycles

I don’t have the science to back this claim up right at the moment, but I feel confident saying that Jason Momoa makes the promotional campaign for any movie or TV show that much more enjoyable. The upcoming DCU movie Supergirl is certainly no exception, with the Lobo actor utilizing all of his innate charm and charisma to try to get fans in theater seats, and he’s not above bringing his “hoodrat” friends around to make sure it happens.

Not that there’s anything wrong with being a hoodrat, especially if it means cavorting around London, England on motorcycles ahead of the country’s red carpet premiere for the 2026 movie release with Milly Alcock in the titular role of Supergirl. Check out the video below of Momoa getting his vroom-vroom on.

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For those unable to watch, the Honolulu native kicks things off by referencing the Main Man and calling out his own bastich biker buddies, saying:

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Jason Momoa playing Lobo. Supergirl’s coming out soon. I’m with my hoodrat friends doing some hoodrat sh-t!

Although that description is slightly overselling things, considering the evidence of "hoodrat sh-t" on hand is just formation biking that goes from the London streets and under the Marble Arch and into the Supergirl premiere event proper. There, he greeted and chatted up fans, posing for pics both on and off of his vehicle of choice. No sign of whether or not fans were just as interested to meet the 'Rats, as it were.

I can understand why Jason Momoa didn’t get fully decked out as Lobo himself to go riding around London, since the full-body makeup process was extremely intense for the actor to go through on a daily basis. Would it have been cool if all of the other people he was riding with did go through that hours-long experience so that it looked like he was riding around with a pack of Lobos? Obviously. But beggars can't be choosers, even if cheggars can be boozers, amirite? Anybody?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jason Momoa also posed for carpet pics with co-stars Milly Alcock and Eve Ridley, with the latter playing Ruthye Marye Knoll, the young girl whose quest for vengeance pulls Kara Zor-El away from her birthday binge-drinking. I can't wait to see Lobo and Ruthye sharing the screen in the movie, as I feel like that'll be unlike any other character dynamic hitting screens this year, and not just regarding new superhero movies.

Considering how much time and effort Momoa has put into the first Lobo performance for a live-action feature film, one might hope to see him returning to the character for a movie where his name is on the marquee. And the chances of seeing a standalone Lobo movie actually are pretty good, assuming DC Studios execs take no issue with spinning it out a new superhero movie with a hard-R rating. That approach is technically happening with Clayface, though he’s more of a straightforward villain than the anti-heroic Lobo, so we'll have to wait and see how James Gunn & Co. play it.

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First thing's first: enough fans have to actually show up in theaters to watch Supergirl to justify any follow-ups. So catch Kara, Krypto and all the rest when Craig Gillespie's DCU film hits theaters on June 26, 2026.