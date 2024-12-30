Jason Momoa Officially Joins James Gunn's DC Universe, And It's The Perfect Role

The line that blurs the former DCEU and James Gunn’s developing DCU continues to blur. As we have been reporting, certain plot threads from the former narratives have been carrying over into the official DCU canon, like Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) being upset over his son’s murder in The Suicidce Squad, or the existence of Peacemaker (John Cena) and his involvement in the larger story. We have expected other older DCEU actors to find their way over to Gunn’s world, and today, Jason Momoa confirmed his participation. He will be playing Lobo , and will make his first appearance in the planned feature film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

In confirming the news, Jason Momoa – the one time Aquaman – posted on Instagram :

The quote that Jason Momoa includes in his Instagram post is a sentiment that he has shared multiple times over the years when the actor was asked by journalists (and comic book fans) about whether or not he’d ever want to play Lobo in an eventual DC movie. It’s Deadline that has the confirmation that Momoa will be trading his Aquaman trident for the Lobo role, adding that he will make his first appearance in Supergirl . The adaptation of the popular Tom King graphic novel which will star Milly Alcock, and be directed by Craig Gillespie.

What do we know about the character of Lobo, outside of the fact that he looks a lot like Jason Momoa? Well, he’s been part of the DC Comics lore since 1983, and operates as an intergalactic bounty hunter. Lobo often gets compared to Wolverine in the Marvel universe, due to their lethal nature and similar, gruff temperaments. The two even fought once in a rare DC vs. Marvel crossover event, but usually he’s interacting with other celestial characters such as Judge Dredd, or The Authority.

Here’s one interesting wrinkle: Lobo does not appear as a character in Tom King’s eight-issue miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The story instead follows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) as she embarks on a mission of vengeance against Krem of the Yellow Hills. It’s a trippy space adventure , and it’s very easy to see how Lobo could be inserted into the story, seeing as how it hops and skips across multiple planets. Inserting a bounty hunter like Lobo on Krem’s tail could put the villain at odds with Kara, and create dramatic stakes.

At the moment, the DCU is focused on concluding the animated series Creature Commandos, available with a Max subscription , and then priming the pump for Gunn's Superman – which recently introduced its first trailer . But looking at the slate of upcoming DC movies , Supergirl is up after Kal-El, so Jason Momoa will be back in the superhero game before long.