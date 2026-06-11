'S--t I'm Lobo Right Now.' Jason Momoa Knows He's Got A New DC Gig, But Has Thoughts About Someone Else Playing Aquaman
He's the Main Man, but maybe not the Main Aquaman.
Hide your women, money, and booze, because Lobo is coming to a galaxy near you. Specifically, the Czarnian anti-hero will roll up in theaters in the upcoming DCU movie Supergirl, with Jason Momoa donning all that make-up and leather. This obviously isn’t the actor’s first DC role — that was the far more tanned Aquaman, a character that has yet to be recast for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s cinematic universe. How would Momoa react if and when another actor steps in?
As seen in the video above, he had a hilarious answer locked and loaded when CinemaBlend asked for his take in our Supergirl chat. In his words:
The Game of Thrones veteran was joking, of course. Or maybe he meant "taken out...to a classy restaurant to celebrate the news that I fully support." Wink-wink.
Momoa continued, making it clear he knows anything and everything's in play at this point.
If anything's possible, then I have quite a few wishes to bring up involving Batman, Wonder Woman, and that since-defunct Arkham Asylum TV show. But let's keep this wishing focused on Jason Momoa characters.
Could Momoa's Lobo And Aquaman Ever Share The Screen?
Peacemaker set several precedents for DCEU characters to reappear within DC Studios projects, and while Jason Momoa's casting as Lobo seemed to confirm that the DCU would bring a new actor in to play Arthur Curry in the future, that doesn't have to be the case, right? When CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic asked if Momoa's Lobo could ever appear opposite his Aquaman, he shared:
Momoa then went a little deeper into the logic behind why it wouldn't exactly break reality for Gunn and Safran to potentially keep him in the mix for any Aquaman appearances. As he put it:
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Supergirl star Milly Alcock took over the role of Kara for Craig Gillespie’s film (and that lush-ious Superman cameo), having replaced the heartbroken Flash actress Sasha Calle. So it’s hard to know what the case would be with other characters.
All things considered, I wouldn’t expect the DCU to rush into another live-action Aquaman feature anyway, so it might be a moot point. But I could certainly see Arthur showing up for a smaller role in a team-based movie, or whatever the situation, and having someone already established like Momoa would only help. (Also allowed: Alan Ritchson reprising his Smallville role.)
Even outside of Aquaman-related concerns, it’s also unknown if and when we’ll see Momoa’s Main Man again in the DCU, but we do know a Lobo popcorn bucket set for release when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026. See it!
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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