'S--t I'm Lobo Right Now.' Jason Momoa Knows He's Got A New DC Gig, But Has Thoughts About Someone Else Playing Aquaman

Hide your women, money, and booze, because Lobo is coming to a galaxy near you. Specifically, the Czarnian anti-hero will roll up in theaters in the upcoming DCU movie Supergirl, with Jason Momoa donning all that make-up and leather. This obviously isn’t the actor’s first DC role — that was the far more tanned Aquaman, a character that has yet to be recast for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s cinematic universe. How would Momoa react if and when another actor steps in?

As seen in the video above, he had a hilarious answer locked and loaded when CinemaBlend asked for his take in our Supergirl chat. In his words:

Well, I’d have them taken out.

The Game of Thrones veteran was joking, of course. Or maybe he meant "taken out...to a classy restaurant to celebrate the news that I fully support." Wink-wink.

Momoa continued, making it clear he knows anything and everything's in play at this point.

Haha, no, no. I think there's some space. You never know. I mean, s--t, I'm Lobo right now. Anything's godd--ned possible.

If anything's possible, then I have quite a few wishes to bring up involving Batman, Wonder Woman, and that since-defunct Arkham Asylum TV show. But let's keep this wishing focused on Jason Momoa characters.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Could Momoa's Lobo And Aquaman Ever Share The Screen?

Peacemaker set several precedents for DCEU characters to reappear within DC Studios projects, and while Jason Momoa's casting as Lobo seemed to confirm that the DCU would bring a new actor in to play Arthur Curry in the future, that doesn't have to be the case, right? When CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic asked if Momoa's Lobo could ever appear opposite his Aquaman, he shared:

I think the cool thing is, Peter Safran was at the helm with James Wan when I was doing Aquaman. And I think James [Wan] and James [Gunn] get along very well. I’m sure in a world, something like that might exist.

Momoa then went a little deeper into the logic behind why it wouldn't exactly break reality for Gunn and Safran to potentially keep him in the mix for any Aquaman appearances. As he put it:

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I think what James Wan was doing was kind of off the path of what Snyder had done. You know what I mean? And he really wanted to change what Aquaman was like. Like Zack’s Aquaman is very different than James Aquaman. That's something I had to navigate to keep like that essence of what Zack's idea was, and then having to go into this bright, beautiful world of James’ in a different way and balance that. And now, of course, it's a possibility that he can. It's not really in Zack's [world] as much, and I think he could.

Supergirl star Milly Alcock took over the role of Kara for Craig Gillespie’s film (and that lush-ious Superman cameo), having replaced the heartbroken Flash actress Sasha Calle. So it’s hard to know what the case would be with other characters.

All things considered, I wouldn’t expect the DCU to rush into another live-action Aquaman feature anyway, so it might be a moot point. But I could certainly see Arthur showing up for a smaller role in a team-based movie, or whatever the situation, and having someone already established like Momoa would only help. (Also allowed: Alan Ritchson reprising his Smallville role.)

Even outside of Aquaman-related concerns, it’s also unknown if and when we’ll see Momoa’s Main Man again in the DCU, but we do know a Lobo popcorn bucket set for release when Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026. See it!