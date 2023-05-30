Javier Bardem Was 40 Feet In The Air When His Wires Failed On The Little Mermaid. Director Rob Marshall Recalls How ‘Bad’ It Was

Javier Bardem , renowned for his captivating dramatic performances in often villainous roles like Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men and as one of the most effective James Bond baddies , Raoul Silva in Skyfall, decided to venture into the realm of family films for the sake of his daughter. Little did he know that he would soon find himself in a spine-chilling predicament. During the filming of Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid , Bardem experienced a harrowing moment, which director Rob Marshall candidly shared. According to the filmmaker, the accident sent shockwaves through the production and instilled a genuine fear for the Biutiful actor’s well-being.

In an enthralling conversation featured on Entertainment Weekly's popular "Around the Table" series, Rob Marshall and producer John DeLuca gathered with the incredible cast of The Little Mermaid to dive into the behind-the-scenes magic of the live-action adaptation that swam to the top of the box office this past weekend. Among the fascinating topics explored during the interview was the film's ambitious production, which involved pushing the boundaries of underwater filming techniques. During this discussion, Marshall shared with the heart-stopping incident involving Javier Bardem, who portrays the mighty King Triton in the movie. The Mary Poppins Returns filmmaker recounted the gripping moment vividly, saying:

We almost lost Javier ... It was in his throne room, and he was up there, maybe at least 40 feet in the air, and he dropped in one moment like 15 feet. Javier, who is the coolest man on the planet Earth and the nicest man ever, said, 'OK. I'm okay. I'm good, I'm good, I'm good.' But it was like, 'That was bad.' But then you realize what we're doing was really challenging. We were never on the ground until halfway through the film.

The revelation of the Oscar winner's alarming situation added an intense layer to an already captivating conversation. In the process, it also proved a glimpse into the challenges faced during filming. However, his unwavering composure and reassuring demeanor proved instrumental in alleviating the crew's concerns, emphasizing his professionalism and strength.

More on The Little Mermaid (Image credit: Disney) The Little Mermaid Director And Alan Menken Get Blunt About Prince Eric Very Much Needing Revising For The Live-Action Version

Rob Marshall and producer John DeLuca highlighted the exceptional collaboration with the cast of Disney's live-action remake. The director remarked that the film marked the team's most challenging technical endeavor to date. They also revealed a surprising discovery, as they explained how they only learned of Halle Bailey's swimming abilities after casting her in Ariel. This revelation proved fortuitous since it played a crucial role and, during the chat, Marshall praised her for that. Jonah Hauer-King, who portrays Bailey's on-screen love interest Prince Eric, echoed Marshall's gratitude while humorously admitting that he's not a good swimmer.

Leading up to its premiere, The Little Mermaid faced some pre-release criticism due to changes made in the remake, particularly in Prince Eric's storyline. Fans have also been hesitant about alterations to the beloved soundtrack from the 1989 film, with some concerns surrounding tweaked lyrics in the classic songs. However, even Jodi Benson, the original voice actress for Ariel, acknowledged the necessity of these modifications. While some critics' responses to the new songs were mixed, there was widespread acclaim for Halle Bailey's performance, with CinemaBlend's Corey Chichizola hailing her as a "bonafide superstar."

Now, audiences can witness the culmination of Javier Bardem and his co-stars' diligent technical work come to life in The Little Mermaid, which has finally debuted as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. To catch the enchanting tale on the big screen, be sure to check your local listings for showtimes.