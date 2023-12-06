Jennifer Garner Went Viral On TikTok For Recreating Family Switch Dance, And I'm Here For All The 13 Going On 30 Comments

Jennifer Garner has returned to family comedies with her latest movie, Family Switch . The new Netflix release has her playing a mother of three who finds herself in the body of her teen daughter (and vice versa) one morning, along with the rest of the household all in the wrong bodies. Garner went viral at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere for showing off her dance moves in a cast flash mob, and of course everyone had 13 Going On 30 on the brain.

Garner and much of the Family Switch cast recreated a dance scene from the movie while at The Grove in Los Angeles last week and it has racked up almost two million views already. Check it out:

After entertainment host Sienna Leone shared it on her TikTok account , the video seriously took off, especially with the 13 Going On 30 fans getting major flashbacks about the romantic comedy. Check out some of their comments:

"I feel like Jenna Rink is Jennifer Garner’s real personality and it’s the most wholesome thing ever!"

"She truly is Jenna Rink!"

"Jen still dancing like she did 20 years ago!"

"Jennifer garner IS 13 going on 30"

"Jenna Rink what are you doing here girl 😂😂"

"Someone put on Thriller next!!"

Family Switch (Image credit: Netflix) Release Date: November 30, 2023

Directed By: McG

Written By: Victoria Strouse & Adam Strouse

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon & Rita Moreno

Rating: PG for suggestive material, language, teen partying and some thematic elements

Runtime: 105 minutes

Where To Watch: Netflix subscription

Jennifer Garner definitely has got the moves! She can be seen in the middle wearing a red dress and having the time of her life doing some dancing. How can this not remind one of 13 Going On 30 when Jenna Rink gets a whole group of party attendees doing the choreography for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” thanks to her fun energy. As commenters pointed out, Ed Helms, on the other hand, was hilariously not up with the steps.

Long before Jennifer Garner became famous for her work as an actor, one first love of hers was dance as a student of ballet as a child. While Garner never pursued the art form professionally, her iconic “Thriller” dance scene in 13 Going On 30 is going to live in our brains rent free forever. The video is totally giving Jenna Rink and so many viewers couldn’t help but comment about it.

Considering that I rank the 2004 movie as one of Garner’s best movies, I’m living for everyone being reminded of it for this Family Switch promotion. Jennifer Garner has called the movie “one of the happiest things” in her life she’s had the pleasure to be part of across her career. (Plus, she’s besties with Judy Greer in real life .) The movie was also nodded at in The Adam Project when Garner and co-star Mark Ruffalo reunited as husband and wife in the Netflix movie.