Jennifer Garner Celebrated Judy Greer's Birthday With A Sweet Post, Proving These 13 Going On 30 Stars Are Bestie Goals

When it comes to learning about behind-the-scenes relationships on film sets, nothing makes me happier than learning a movie began a lifelong friendship for co-stars. One of my favorite examples of this is Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer who met on the set of 13 Going On 30 and have now been friends for two decades. To celebrate this lovely friendship, and Greer’s birthday, Garner took to Instagram to show us all why these two are truly bestie goals.

Both on and off screen, Garner and Greer are BFF goals (although more so in real life than on screen). While Jenna and TomTom go from friends to frenemies in the movie the actresses have been besties for 20 years. So, to celebrate that fact and the Archer star's birthday, the Alias actress posted a sweet message on Instagram :

Isn’t that just the sweetest thing ever? The comments on Garner’s post were filled with enthusiasm for the friends, Greer's birthday and their classic rom-com. A few of the highlights included:

Melanie Lynskey also got in on the lovefest by showing her love for Judy Greer, posting:

The love is real, and knowing that Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer have been pals for so long makes this birthday post all the sweeter.

On top of their friendship being absolute goals, the project where they met also sounded like a dream. Garner explained that making 13 Going On 30 was one of the “happiest” parts of her life. She also noted that while she was out for dinner with Greer a few months ago they got recognized for the movie, and explained that she loves the adoration surrounding the beloved movie.

Along with these two women staying close over all these years, the actors behind Jenna and Matty have also kept in contact. Mark Ruffalo posted a sweet reunion photo with Garner a few years ago, and in 2021 they starred in the Netflix action flick The Adam Project together, where they played a married couple. So, the love is real among the 13 Going On 30 cast, and I’m so grateful they have made other projects together.

Ten years after 13 Going On 30, the actresses starred in Men, Women, and Children together, and then in 2018, the Garner starred in Greer’s directorial debut, A Happening of Monumental Proportions. So, I think it's time we get these two besties back on screen together ASAP.