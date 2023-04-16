Jennifer Garner Shares Why 13 Going On 30 Remains One Of The 'Happiest' Parts Of Her Life

Jennifer Garner’s performance in 13 Going on 30 has lived in fans' hearts since the film’s release in 2004. The romantic comedy has amassed a large following since it hit theaters almost two decades and is widely viewed as a classic. Apparently, Garner also still has warm feelings for the flick. The actress recently shared that the movie is incredibly special to her and explained why its production remains one of the “happiest” parts of the her life.

The Alias alum shared her own reverence for the film while chatting with PopSugar and discussed how its reached such a wide audience over the years. While many movies lose their sparkle as the times change, 13 Going On 30 still appears to be as pristine as ever and hasn't been hindered by any generational gap. During her interview, Jennifer Garner specifically spoke to what it's been like to see OG viewers grow up and share the movie with others. She said:

Something has happened where all the kids who were 13 are now 30. All of you guys have put the movie back in the zeitgeist, and it's so sweet to us.

With that "us," she's referring to her co-stars. The Hollywood vet forged a number of friendships that she still holds today because of her work on the movie. With that, she also shared a sweet anecdote about her sustained bond with co-star Judy Greer and how much the film means to her as well:

I just had dinner with Judy Greer a week ago, and we were talking about it, that it's grown in the past few years. When people saw us out together, they really have a reaction. It's one of the happiest things in our lives to be part of that movie together.

To hear her express such a love for the early 2000s rom-com is unsurprising, as she's talked about the film many times over the years. She's clearly still very close with the cast, and she's had mini reunions with the likes of Mark Ruffalo, who played her love interest in the film. The two were even reunited by way of the Netflix film The Adam Project and, while doing press, they reflected on 13 Going on 30. All in all, the film definitely holds up after all these years, and the iconic multi-colored dress from the film remains a beloved costume. Ariana Grande even wore a replica of it while serving as a judge on The Voice. Needless to say, this film’s reach is unmatched.

Maybe Jennifer Garner’s continued love for the movie will help launch a potential sequel. The topic has been breached before, and she and Mark Ruffalo both seem to be on board with the prospect. Sequels to fan-favorite classics have been incredibly successful as of recent, so anything is possible. Garner is currently incredibly busy with a number of projects, though, so it may be a while before such a concept would become a reality. The Golden Globe nominee is currently starring in The Last Thing He Told Me which is a thriller, and a far cry from her rom-com roots. But while she continues to do dive into fresh material, I'm glad she's keeping her love for the breezy coming-of-age flick alive.

Those who want to revisit all of the nostalgia of 13 Going on 30 can rent the film now using a Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab). You can also catch Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me, which is currently available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription. Fans of the actress can also learn about where to watch the best Garner-led movies and television shows.