Jerry O’Connell Dressed Up As His Stand By Me Character And Fans Are Obsessed In The Comments Section

People of a certain age are about to feel very old when I write that Stand By Me will turn 40 next year. The coming-of-age film was a major influence for a generation, which may be why the cast isn’t actually waiting for the 40th anniversary to celebrate the film. With that, one of the film's lead actors, Jerry O'Connell celebrated by channeling his character in a major way.

Multiple Stand By Me screenings have already started and are set to continue into 2026. Not only is Jerry O’Connell involved but so are his co-stars, Wil Wheaton, and Corey Feldman. As part of these events, the trio appear on stage to talk about the film after everybody screens it. O’Connell posted a picture to Instagram from a recent show, and he was has dressed up as his character, Vern Tessio. Check him out in all his glory:

A post shared by Jerry O'Connell (@mrjerryoc) A photo posted by on

Needless to say, fans of Stand Be Me -- some how were at the show, and many who were not -- lost their minds over seeing O’Connell dressed as Vern 40 years after the beloved film's release. The comment section on the image is full of excited comments, including…

The best reveal!!! You guys were incredible. Thanks for the memories and for being a part of the greatest coming of age Film. - sarah.treiber

You cosplaying as Vern was not on my bingo card for 2025, but I'TS THE GREATEST [EVER] - shaneiswhyismile

Man this is just the coolest thing ever. - watchingnewyork

IT STILL FITS!!!! - therealdudja

Now do the haircut! - bakingfortheoffice

Stand by Me is the story about the emotional journey of four boys, who journey just outside their small town to track down a dead body. The experience of filming the movie was also emotional for the actors. Unfortunately, Wil Wheaton has discussed the emotional abuse he suffered during production. However, he also made lifelong friends, as Wheaton and Jerry O'Connell are still close.

This 1986 film is generally regarded as one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever put to film. Director Rob Reiner also calls it his favorite film of those he's made. It, like The Shawshank Redemption (which appeared in the same book) isn’t the usual Stephen King story, as it lacks anything supernatural. It’s just a story of friendship among a quartet of friends.

Seeing Jerry O’Connell in that shirt and pants really does bring back a lot of memories. He also apparently brought the comb and the cherry Pez as well, which was a nice touch. Those are references that will mean little if you’re not familiar with Stand by Me, but will mean everything to those who know it well.

It’s great to see these three stars of Stand By Me together again after four decades. Of course, it's also bittersweet, as one member is missing. River Phoenix played the fourth member of the group, and the actor passed away in 1993. Nevertheless, O'Connell and Phoenix's other co-stars have firmly been keeping this film's legacy alive -- and his performance as a result -- which I love to see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The live tour of Stand by Me has dates on the east and west coast scheduled for March 2026, and tickets are still available for most dates. Those who'd like to watch the film now can also stream it with a Netflix subscription.