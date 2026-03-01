‘Any Other Woman Would Be Like, Yo, F–k You, Get Out Of Here.’ Shia LaBeouf On Where He And Mia Goth Stand Amidst Split And Legal Woes

Since Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans in February, reports have been swirling around him. Insiders have dropped claims regarding not only the 39-year-old actor’s legal situation but the ramifications it’s supposedly having on his personal life as well. As part of that, there have been reports regarding the state of LaBeouf’s relationship with his wife, actress Mia Goth (32). While Goth herself hasn’t publicly acknowledged where she stands with LaBeouf, the Honey Boy actor himself is now sharing details on that front.

In the aftermath of LaBeouf’s arrest, it was reported that Mia Goth allegedly wanted her partner to seek help by way of rehab. Those claims were brought up when LaBeouf spoke about his arrest on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan (as seen on YouTube). Said reports have suggested that Goth and LaBeouf – who share a three-year-old daughter – haven’t been on solid footing lately. When questioned about those rumors, LaBeouf shared considerable praise for Goth:

She got to say what you got to say, bro. Save face. Let her live. That’s a good girl. That’s one of the best girls that ever lived. She’s incredible, that woman. Incredible…. Mia Goth, incredible, all the time. 10 out of 10.

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf met back in 2012 while filming Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, and, in October 2016, it was reported that the two married in Las Vegas. While there were initially conflicting reports about the validity of the marriage, LaBeouf eventually clarified that they were legally wed. By 2018, the pair split up, with the intention of divorcing, though they reconciled by 2022. Around that same time, it was also reported that Goth was pregnant with the couple’s first child, who was born in March 2022.

Historically, both LaBeouf and Goth have been relatively private when it comes to the details of their relationship. Following the Transformers alum’s arrest, it was reported that he and Goth were once again divorcing. LaBeouf confirmed to Callaghan that he and Goth had indeed parted ways romantically yet, when describing their dynamic, he painted a picture in stark contrast with the reports that have surfaced. When Callaghan asked LaBeouf if he was looking to repair that relationship, he said:

Repair nothing. We’re good as is, know what you mean? …. That’s true [, we broke up], but we’re in a good spot. I mean, this isn’t new. See, that’s the thing, it’s new for you guys. We’ve been there for a while, and we’re trying to figure out co-parenting, and we’re good. She’s a good girl. Even through all this, she gives me grace. I still talk to my kid twice a day. She’s a good woman, bro. Any other woman would be like, ‘Yo, fuck you, get out of here! I don’t want to talk to you!’ She don’t do that to me. I’m on my phone with my kid twice a day, you know, even when things are hanky.

Earlier in the interview, Shia LaBeouf admitted to having “failed” to make his marriage work. He, nevertheless, further emphasized that he and Goth don’t have in-depth conversations about “shared custody” and that they’re building a co-parenting dynamic that works for them. To that point, LaBeouf also added:

She’s going to film in France. I gotta film in April. So I got some time where I’ma run out there and be dad for a minute while mommy’s gotta film. We’re a circus, we’re the circus family.

More immediately, though, LaBeouf is still contending with the fallout from the situation in New Orleans. In February, LaBeouf embarked upon a multi-day bar crawl in NOLA amid Mardi Gras and was arrested after getting into a fight with several other men and charged with two counts of simple battery. It was reported that, at the time, LaBeouf yelled homophobic slurs before he started hitting the men. While speaking to Callaghan, LaBeouf – who was also later treated for injuries at a hospital – seemingly suggested the men were rubbing up against him against his will. Still, the Tax Collector star said he “10,000 percent” took accountability for what happened.

While he appeared in court last week, LaBeouf was ordered to pay a $100,000 bond, which he said was taken care of by unknown parties. Judge Simone Levine also ordered LaBeouf to spend time in rehab, though he said to Callaghan that he didn’t believe rehab (where he’s spent time before) would help him following this particular situation. Also, this weekend, LaBeouf was arrested in NOLA again on a battery charge, which may or may not be linked to an additional warrant raised against him.

It’s been alleged throughout this situation that Mia Goth only wants what’s best for Shia LaBeouf (and that even Mel Gibson supposedly wants to help). As of this writing, LaBeouf has yet to speak out on his latest arrest as he addressed the initial one.