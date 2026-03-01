I've Never Been A Huge Predator Fan. How Prey And Badlands Changed My Mind

It's a great time to be a horror fan like me. The genre has been thriving for years, with recent titles like Sinners and Weapons even getting Oscar nominations. Some of the best horror movies have been releasing new sequels, including Predator. While I've never been a huge fan of that particular horror franchise, the release of both Prey and Badlands has totally changed my mind.

Prey and Predator: Badlands (which are streaming with a Hulu subscription) were both directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison. They're clearly a dynamic duo because, despite being vastly different movies, I've legit loved them both. Those filmmakers might have even made a Predator fan out of me. Let me explain why.

Daniel Trachtenberg's Predator Movies Are So Different But Very Good

When Prey was released on Hulu, it was immediately loved by fans and critics alike. Rather than having a contemporary or future setting, the franchise was turned on its head by telling a story set in 1719 and focusing on a young indigenous woman. The idea of her battling a high tech Predator was fascinating, and the way the story played out was both moving and thrilling. Fans have been waiting for a Prey sequel, but first Trachtenberg returned to the franchise with Predator: Badlands.

Instead of following up on Amber Midthunder's Naru, Badlands took us to Yautja Prime, the home of the titular killing machines. Through the movie we learned about how Predator tribes work, and even had a connection to the Alien franchise. Through it all, though, was a surprisingly human story about acceptance and the power of chosen family.

Predator: Badlands explicitly sets up a sequel, with Dek's mother arriving to presumably fight her son. As previously mentioned, moviegoers are eager for a follow-up to Prey, especially thanks to Amber Midthunder's acclaimed performance. I never expected to be so emotionally invested in not one but two Predator movies, so I've got to give credit to Trachtenberg and Aison for their work in these very different projects. I guess you can say I've been converted.

So ,what's next for the franchise? During a conversation with ScreenRant, Dan Trachtenberg teased more Predator projects, offering:

Well, Predator, I'm in this zone of dreaming up more, like I said, as I had been previously. And then Paramount is this incredible opportunity to make original things that have been in my heart and mind for a long time. I'm thrilled to have a place to make them theatrically. And they also have some very cool IP that I could now get to think about, like, 'Oh, what might I do with that?' So, it's a simultaneous thing, but Paramount now is definitely really exciting, and I've been writing stuff to hopefully make there.

While he didn't give any concrete details about sequels to Badlands and Prey, it sounds like he's already cooking up ideas. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later.

Both Prey and Predator: Badlands are streaming now on Hulu. The service also has access to the original movie and a number of other sequels. But, fans like me are definitely looking forward to upcoming horror movies from the filmmakers in charge of the most recent titles.