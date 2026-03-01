Kelly Osbourne Claps Back At Body Shamers 'Kicking' Her While She's 'Down' After Dropping New Pics

Back in July 2025, the music world lost an icon when Ozzy Osbourne passed away at age 76. Fans were devastated, and tributes poured in from other musicians, but nobody was affected more than Ozzy’s wife Sharon and his children. Months later, they’re still feeling the grief, and his youngest, Kelly Osbourne, has strong words for the body-shamers who are "kicking" her while she’s down over the new photos she posted.

The Fashion Police veteran and her mother made an appearance at the BRIT Awards in Manchester, England, on Saturday to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on Ozzy Osbourne’s behalf. Kelly shared photos to Instagram Stories of their coordinated black ensembles:

Sharon Osbourne looked fabulous in a floor-length suit jacket, which she wore over a polka-dotted shirt — and that bat brooch is the perfect tribute to Ozzy. Kelly Osbourne, meanwhile, was glamorous in a black velvet number, which she paired with a feather stole.

Apparently, however, the responses that Kelly got as she honored her late father revolved largely around her appearance, specifically how thin she looked, and of course she didn’t take that lying down. In another Story, Kelly Osbourne wrote:

There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!

It’s obvious how close Osbourne was to her father, and she’s made no secret about how devastating Ozzy’s death has been. So I’d have to agree that while insulting her appearance would never be OK, it’s especially cruel right now.

Kelly Osbourne has had a very public battle with maintaining a healthy weight since appearing on the MTV reality show The Osbournes as a teenager, and she’s been open about the fact that her grief over losing her father had caused dramatic weight loss. Even Sharon Osbourne said on Piers Morgan Uncensored that “Kelly can’t eat right now.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t even the first time Kelly's had to clap back at body-shamers recently. Last week, she posted another Story that showed one hater’s comment along with the message (via Page Six):

Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse! To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill, or ‘Get off Ozempic,’ or ‘You don’t look right.’ My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can.

I think it can be easy for people to forget that celebrities are real people too, and the negative comments do hurt them. It’s terrible to see that Kelly Osbourne is having to deal with body-shamers as she continues to be so affected by her father’s death. Hopefully, her words will strike a chord with fans so that they have a little more grace for her situation (or, ideally, stop commenting on people’s bodies altogether).