I Cannot Get Over The Wholesome Take Jennifer Garner Has About Being Stopped In ‘Airports’ Over 13 Going On 30
It has to be such a thrill-er.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The love for 13 Going on 30 is still going strong after more than two decades, especially as a generation who grew up watching the 2004 coming-of-age movie enter their 30s. One would think that Jennifer Garner is tired of being reminded of a movie she filmed so long ago, but based on her latest comments, it's actually quite the opposite.
After recently referencing the movie during a conversation with Stephen Colbert, it came up again when she spoke to Hits Radio UK. The interviewer brought up that they were 30, which led to this amusing comment from Jennifer Garner:
Some actors are tied to the best Christmas movies, while others have iconic character archetypes that show up in every movie; I can't think of many stars other than Jennifer Garner specifically tied to an age.
Garner has gone on record about the cultural relevance of 13 Going on 30 in recent years, pointing to the fact that many former 13-year-olds who watched it are now in their 30s. So, when she claims she's up to make videos for people in the airport when they stop her to talk about the movie, I'm apt to believe she's serious!
The Alias vet and co-star Mark Ruffalo have kicked around ideas for a sequel with them jumping ahead and tackling an older age. While that may be a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, I do think there is something there in bringing this franchise back for another movie. Maybe it's like this time Jenna goes back in time and goes from 50 to 25?
I have to admit, as fun as it is to think about Mark Ruffalo having to re-learn the "Thriller" dance, there is something special about a classic movie that doesn't have a sequel these days. While there are instances where classics like The Devil Wears Prada are apparently even better with a follow-up, there's always the risk of opening things up only to hurt the legacy. Is it worth opening this movie world back up, only for Jennifer Garner to have to listen to people tell her in airports that they wish she never done a sequel?
I'll leave the movie pitching and decisions up to Hollywood executives, and continue to enjoy watching 13 Going on 30 every now and again. For anyone in need of a rewatch, it's currently free to stream right now on Tubi.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.