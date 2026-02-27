I Cannot Get Over The Wholesome Take Jennifer Garner Has About Being Stopped In ‘Airports’ Over 13 Going On 30

The love for 13 Going on 30 is still going strong after more than two decades, especially as a generation who grew up watching the 2004 coming-of-age movie enter their 30s. One would think that Jennifer Garner is tired of being reminded of a movie she filmed so long ago, but based on her latest comments, it's actually quite the opposite.

After recently referencing the movie during a conversation with Stephen Colbert, it came up again when she spoke to Hits Radio UK. The interviewer brought up that they were 30, which led to this amusing comment from Jennifer Garner:

30-year-olds are my people, 13-year-olds and 30-year-olds. And if you see me in an airport, and you have someone in your life that is about to turn 13 or 30, go ahead and stop and ask for a video, because everyone else does, and I’m so happy to do it. It’s just such a sweet thing to be attached to an age.

Some actors are tied to the best Christmas movies, while others have iconic character archetypes that show up in every movie; I can't think of many stars other than Jennifer Garner specifically tied to an age.

Garner has gone on record about the cultural relevance of 13 Going on 30 in recent years, pointing to the fact that many former 13-year-olds who watched it are now in their 30s. So, when she claims she's up to make videos for people in the airport when they stop her to talk about the movie, I'm apt to believe she's serious!

The Alias vet and co-star Mark Ruffalo have kicked around ideas for a sequel with them jumping ahead and tackling an older age. While that may be a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, I do think there is something there in bringing this franchise back for another movie. Maybe it's like this time Jenna goes back in time and goes from 50 to 25?

I have to admit, as fun as it is to think about Mark Ruffalo having to re-learn the "Thriller" dance, there is something special about a classic movie that doesn't have a sequel these days. While there are instances where classics like The Devil Wears Prada are apparently even better with a follow-up, there's always the risk of opening things up only to hurt the legacy. Is it worth opening this movie world back up, only for Jennifer Garner to have to listen to people tell her in airports that they wish she never done a sequel?

I'll leave the movie pitching and decisions up to Hollywood executives, and continue to enjoy watching 13 Going on 30 every now and again. For anyone in need of a rewatch, it's currently free to stream right now on Tubi.