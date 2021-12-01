Jessica Alba Opens Up About Attending Therapy Sessions With Her Daughter
The public conversation regarding mental health has come a long way in the last few years. With stars like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Kristen Stewart getting real about their struggles with mental illness, it’s slowly getting easier for people to talk about such a difficult subject. The latest celeb to shine a light on the issue? Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba, who recently opened up about participating in joint therapy sessions with her daughter.
Entertainment Tonight caught up with Jessica Alba at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala, where The Honest Company founder expounded on the importance of mental health awareness. The actress had guest starred on Before, During & After Baby, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram talk show, where she revealed that she regularly attended group therapy sessions with her daughter Honor. Alba attested that the therapy sessions came out of a desire for improved communication with her children, something that she did not have growing up. She explained:
It seems to be working: Jessica Alba said that her daughter had begun to feel more comfortable speaking her mind and sharing her feelings, especially during therapy. Honor was even empowered to point out aspects of their relationship that bothered her, and how she felt those imbalances could be corrected. It’s a far cry from what Alba seemingly experienced as child - apparently, her family was not quite as open as she would have liked. She said:
That’s all you can really ask for, especially when it comes to working on familial relationships. Luckily for Jessica Alba and Honor, their efforts to connect with each other are paying off. And who knows? Maybe Jessica Alba will inspire more parents to work through any issues they have with their children in a safe and reflective space. All you have to do is show up.
