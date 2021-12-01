Jessica Alba Opens Up About Attending Therapy Sessions With Her Daughter

The public conversation regarding mental health has come a long way in the last few years. With stars like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Kristen Stewart getting real about their struggles with mental illness, it’s slowly getting easier for people to talk about such a difficult subject . The latest celeb to shine a light on the issue? Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba , who recently opened up about participating in joint therapy sessions with her daughter.

Entertainment Tonigh t caught up with Jessica Alba at the Baby2Baby 10th Anniversary Gala, where The Honest Company founder expounded on the importance of mental health awareness. The actress had guest starred on Before, During & After Baby, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram talk show, where she revealed that she regularly attended group therapy sessions with her daughter Honor. Alba attested that the therapy sessions came out of a desire for improved communication with her children , something that she did not have growing up. She explained:

Like my 13-year-old, I'm struggling with not treating her like a little -- I want to treat them all like babies...my tendency is to parent them as if they are little. I started going to therapy with her [Honor] I think when she was 11. For me it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn't know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn't want that breakdown with Honor, so we went to therapy together.

It seems to be working: Jessica Alba said that her daughter had begun to feel more comfortable speaking her mind and sharing her feelings, especially during therapy. Honor was even empowered to point out aspects of their relationship that bothered her, and how she felt those imbalances could be corrected. It’s a far cry from what Alba seemingly experienced as child - apparently, her family was not quite as open as she would have liked. She said:

I grew up in a family where it's still not totally accepted. And I think the more we break down those walls, and make it, you know, easy for people to understand and accept that it's just about you showing up for your family members or for yourself in a different way, and trying to be better. Be better tomorrow than you were today, you know?

That’s all you can really ask for, especially when it comes to working on familial relationships. Luckily for Jessica Alba and Honor, their efforts to connect with each other are paying off. And who knows? Maybe Jessica Alba will inspire more parents to work through any issues they have with their children in a safe and reflective space. All you have to do is show up.